Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Tridev actor Sonam was given a chocolate after she refused to do a nude scene: ‘I was very uncomfortable’

Sonam spoke about wearing a bikini at the age of 14 for a film and said that it made her uncomfortable.

sonamSonam spoke about her career in Bollywood. (Photo: UltraBollywood/Instagram)
Actor Sonam, who shot to fame with the 1989 film Tridev, recently opened up about her career in Bollywood and revealed that she wants to come back. Sonam, who has been away from the silver screen for roughly 30 years, reflected on her journey and spoke about the roles she lost to other actresses because she got married. 

In an interview with ETimes, Sonam started by speaking about her bikini scenes in the films Vijay and Aakhri Adalat. The actor said that she was uncomfortable since she was only 14-years-old when she had to wear a bikini in Vijay opposite Rishi Kapoor. However, she said that she had gotten comfortable by the time she wore a bikini in Aakhri Adalat. 

Sonam then recalled an incident when she stopped the shoot of Pahlaj Nihalani’s Mitti Aur Sona because she was uncomfortable with a scene where she was allegedly bare. “I didn’t want to argue. Yes, I was very uncomfortable in that scene.” In the film she portrayed the role of a college girl who moonlights as a prostitute in the night. 

The actor said, “I was explained and given a chocolate- and then I was fine. My aunt came ahead, Pahlaj stepped in- but soon everything was fine.”

The actor also recalled that Yash Chopra once told her not to get married because she had a promising career in Bollywood. Sonam said that she lost YRF’s Aaina and Feroz Khan’s Yaalgar because she got married. “I had signed 30 movies in the shortest span of time. But I got married very soon and had to complete many of them very fast,” she said. Sonam married director Rajiv Rai when she was was only seventeen-and-half years. The couple then separated in 2016.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 04:54:10 pm
