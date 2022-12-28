scorecardresearch
Tridev actor Sonam shares throwback photo from when she quit showbiz: ‘Just age 19…retirement as an actor completed in this pic’

sonamActor Sonam when she was 19. (Photo: Sonam/Instagram)
Former Bollywood actor Sonam, also known formerly as Sonam Rai or Sonam Khan, appeared in nearly 30 movies before she quit acting at the young age of 19.

Recently, Sonam took to her social media to share a throwback photo from her prime. Sonam captioned the image, “Just Age 19…Retirement as an actor completed in this picture …Life in monochrome started creeping in.” Fans were quick to comment on her photo and called it, “beautiful.” One user wanted to see her make a comeback to movies and commented, “Ap aj bhi comeback kr skte ho (You can still make a comeback).”

Sonam often shares photos from her younger days on her social media handle. In another photo, a young Sonam is seen holding on to her son. She captioned it, “Through ups and downs… One person has remained constant. My Son.” The actor had also shared a snap from her childhood and written, “Me here… Looks Happy to be in Srinagar…”

 

Sonam got married to Gupt filmmaker Rajiv Rai in 1991, and the couple soon had a son, Gaurav. After getting married, Sonam quit showbiz. However, even during the short duration in which she worked, she was never out of projects. Sonam is known for featuring in movies like Tridev, Mitti Aur Sona, Aakhri Ghulam, Lashkar, Ajooba and Vishwatma among others.

 

In a recent interview with ETimes, the actor opened up about her journey in the film industry. In Pahlaj Nihalani’s Mitti Aur Sona, the actor was uncomfortable because she claimed she had to do the sequence almost naked. She said, “I didn’t want to argue. Yes, I was very uncomfortable in that scene. I was explained and given a chocolate- and then I was fine. My aunt came ahead, Pahlaj stepped in- but soon everything was fine.”

Sonam was last seen in the 1994 movie Insaniyat.

