Kajol starrer Tribhanga to release on Netflix

Starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in significant roles, Tribhanga, directed by Renuka Shahane, is all set to release on Netflix.

Kajol shared the details of Tribhanga in a tweet which said that the film is a “story about three women who dance to their own beat.”

Tribhanga is being produced by Ajay Devgn. The synopsis of the film reads, “Tribhanga is an Odissi dance pose that is asymmetrical, yet mesmerising and sensuous, so much like the lives of the three women characters of the film – Nayan, Anu and Masha.”

Ajay Devgn had earlier said that both cinema and OTT platforms can co-exist with each other. “Both streaming and cinema can happily co-exist. Each year we see the box office collections going up and we also see more and more people choosing to stream content in their homes,” he said.

Devgn added that it is ultimately up to the viewers as to what they choose to see. “It’s ultimately what the viewers want and what we know is that they want both. What the entry of streaming services has done and rightly so, they have made the story the central hero. If the story is engaging and entertaining, people will continue to watch.”

Actor Renuka Shahane, who is directing Tribhanga, earlier said in a statement, “This is an incredible opportunity and it feels amazing to collaborate with Netflix for the film and know that it will be available across the world on literally the same day. We have a great cast and a beautiful storyline. I cannot wait to begin shooting.”

Tribhanga is being produced by Ajay Devgn Films in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Alchemy Productions.

