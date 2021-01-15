scorecardresearch
Friday, January 15, 2021
Tribhanga movie release LIVE UPDATES: Kajol starrer to premiere at 1:30 pm on Netflix

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Tribhanga, starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi in the lead roles.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: January 15, 2021 9:14:46 am
TribhangaTribhanga will stream on Netflix.

Written and directed by Renuka Shahane, Bollywood film Tribhanga will premiere today at 1:30 pm on Netflix. The movie, starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi in the lead roles, is the story of a dysfunctional family of women and their unconventional life choices.

Talking about her film, Renuka Shahane said in a statement, “I wanted to capture the dysfunctional family dynamics when the core, the relationship with the mother, is shaky and unstable. I added three different generations to better reflect the intergenerational perspective in looking at the same event in three different ways.”

Kajol had a great time working on the women dominated set of Tribhanga. She shared, “There was so much estrogen on Tribhanga sets that we completely beat the testosterone. We had too much fun on the sets and cracked multiple dirty jokes. If you saw the BTS of this film – you would be in splits. We were so entertained during the shooting that we rolled on the floor laughing – it was a blast altogether.”

Tribhanga is backed by Ajay Devgn in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Films. It also stars Kunal Roy Kapur, Manav Gohil and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi. In an earlier interview, Ajay had said Tribhanga is just the start of his relationship with Netflix.

“Tribhanga definitely marks the start of our relationship with Netflix. We will continue to work with them to tell as many stories as we can,” he said.

08:52 (IST)15 Jan 2021
Siddharth Malhotra shares his excitement

Tribhanga producer Siddharth Malhotra tweeted earlier, 'Releasing tomm on @netflix_in my first feature as a creative producer and co producer and so so proud that this dream that @renukash dreamt could come alive with the best team and way possible ! Hope u all love it as we did making it !!! @itsKajolD @mipalkar @tanviazmi.'

08:41 (IST)15 Jan 2021
'Tribhanga takes you to a dark place but then sets you free'

Kaveree Bamzai shared on Twitter, "what a triumph! #tribhanga takes you to a dark place but then sets you free. Mothers/daughters/sons there can be so much hurt and yet so much love. so much to forget, lots to forgive. @renukash and @itsKajolD take a bow. viewers keep the tissues handy. @netflix well done."

08:23 (IST)15 Jan 2021
Madhuri Dixit 'can’t wait to watch the film'

Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to post, "Would like to wish my dear friend @renukash all the best for her directorial venture #Tribhanga. Can’t wait to watch the film. My best wishes to the amazing team @ajaydevgn @sidpmalhotra @itsKajolD @NetflixIndia."

Mithila Palkar, who has worked on web shows like Little Things and Girl In The City, plays Masha in Tribhanga.

Talking about her character, Mithila said, "I don’t think I am similar to Masha at all. The choices that Masha made were the ones that I would never make, but having said that I won’t judge her for that because I know where she came from and why she made those choices. I think the one thing that binds us together is that whatever are the decisions we take, we are going to be judged for some of them."

