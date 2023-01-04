scorecardresearch
Trial By Fire trailer: Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande fight for justice in Netflix series on Uphaar fire tragedy. Watch

Trail By Fire also stars Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj. It will premiere on January 13.

Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande in a still from Trail By Fire. (Photo: Abhay Deol/Instagram)

Fight for justice is never easy and Netflix’s latest series Trail By Fire chronicles the hardships and resilience of a family seeking the same after a harrowing tragedy. The trailer of the streamer’s limited series traces the story behind the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire incident and offers a poignant look at the aftermath of the tragedy, which claimed 59 lives, left over 100 injured and followed a 25-year-long battle.

The Trail By Fire trailer shows the hard-hitting journey of parents, who take on powerful forces for over two decades in their struggle for justice.

Also Read |Hardest role I’ve ever had to portray: Abhay Deol on Trial By Fire based on Uphar fire tragedy

The series traces the story of Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, played by Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol, and portrays their grueling legal battle after they lose their children in the tragedy.

Based on the best-seller, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the series will stream from January 13.

Watch Trial By Fire trailer

Directed by Prashant Nair and produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, the human drama also stars Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj.

Earlier, Prashant Nair had called Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy as “inspiring examples” of the kind of resilience and fortitude it takes “to move the needle even slightly in this country.” “What happened to them and the way they have been forced to fight for justice is truly horrific and, unfortunately, there are countless other people today in similar situations. We are grateful to Netflix for being such courageous partners in telling this story,” he had said.

