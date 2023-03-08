scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
The men hid inside Shah Rukh Khan’s makeup room for eight hours, says Mumbai Police on Mannat trespassing

Pathan Sahil Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha had concealed themselves inside Shah Rukh Khan's makeup room located in the third floor of Mannat.

Pathaan box office collectionTrespassers hid in Shah Rukh Khan's make-up room for 8 hours.

Two men arrested last week for trespassing into Shah Rukh Khan‘s bungalow Mannat, hid inside the Bollywood actor’s makeup room for nearly eight hours, before being caught, police said.

The duo identified as Pathan Sahil Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha, who claimed to have come from Bharuch in Gujarat to meet the Pathaan star, were caught by security guards and handed over to the police. A case of trespassing and relevant offences has been registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the investigation is ongoing.

The accused had concealed themselves inside the makeup room located in the third floor of Mannat, SRK’s bungalow, and the actor was shocked when he saw them.

“Both the accused sneaked into Khan’s Bungalow to meet him and kept waiting for the actor in his makeup room for about eight hours. They had entered at around 3 am and were caught at 10:30 am the next day,” said police.

Colleen D’Souza, the manager of Shah Rukh Khan Khan’s bungalow, told police in her statement that the security guard called her at 11 am on February 2 to inform her that two people had managed to enter the bungalow.

According to the FIR, the trespassers were discovered by Satish, a staff from the housekeeping.

“Satish took both of them from the makeup room to the lobby and Shah Rukh Khan was shocked to see strangers there. Mannat’s guards handed over both of them to Bandra Police,” the FIR stated.

According to Mumbai Police, the trespassers entered Mannat’s premises by scaling its outer wall. During the police enquiry, the men, aged between 20 and 22, claimed that they had arrived from Gujarat and wanted to meet the Pathaan star.

Meanwhile, SRK is now preparing for his upcoming films Jawan and Dunki.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 13:27 IST
