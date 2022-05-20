Trailer of Mujib, biopic on Bangladesh founder unveiled at Cannes 2022

India and Bangladesh on Thursday jointly released the trailer of the co-production film Mujib – the Making of a Nation on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival in France.

The film, co-produced by India and Bangladesh, depicts the life of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh. The film, extensively shot in India & Bangladesh, is directed by Shyam Benegal.

The trailer, released by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and his Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmud, showcases the glimpses of Bangabandhu, who was a man of indomitable energy and a great admiral.

The actors in the lead roles Arifin Shuvoo and Nusrat Imrose Tisha, for the love of the nation essay the roles of Rahman and his spouse Sheikh Fazilatunnesa (Renu). The film showcases Fazilatunnesa’s struggles, strength & her role in Rahman’s success.

“We have witnessed an epic trailer, of a historic leader (Mujib), it was with the energizing efforts of all the cast & crew from India & Bangladesh, including the governments of both nations that despite the pandemic this film was possible,” Thakur said.

Thakur said the idea of co-producing the film on Bangabandhu was mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

“This biopic directed by the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal brilliantly portrays the dramatic life and legacy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while being true to reality,” Mahmud said.

“It was an absolutely marvellous journey working for this film as I got an opportunity to work with the artists & technicians from both the nations,” Benegal said in a video message.