Toxic munde to marriage material boys, which Bollywood hero is your type?

What is it about love that inspires writers, poets, filmmakers and billions of individuals across the planet? While we know the chemistry of love thanks to advances in science, we really don’t know what draws one individual towards another with an invisible and unstoppable magnetic force.

Over the years Bollywood has given us many examples of baes who range from sanskaari to just plain scary. From angry young man Vijay; urban, bratty boy with desi tadka Raj, or clueless prince charmings who can’t adult till they fall in love, we have seen a wide variety of prospective boyfriends and grooms on the big screen.

This Valentine’s Day, as we celebrate the emotion that continues to fascinate and confound us, let’s look at the most common Bollywood boyfriends and see if the ladies and gentlemen reading this can identify their type.

1. Toxic Munde

This is the guy your parents and friends warned you about. The misogynist, the ego maniac, obsessive or self-obsessed, hyper possessive, sexist, and/or chauvinist and clueless about consent. Yet, he seems irresistible to some of us are conditioned to believe that they can transform or reform men through love. So, whether it’s Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh, Kundan (Dhanush) from Raanjhana, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) from Darr or Radhe Mohan (Salman Khan) from Tere Naam, or Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal, Bollywood has given us an alarming number of leading men whose problematic behaviour was romanticised and glorified as lovable.

2. Eternal man-child

These are men who are clueless, lack ambition or are unwilling to adult just yet. They are not necessarily toxic or abusive, but often need to meet or fall in love with a woman to realise that they can act like the 20 or 30-something men that they are. Ranbir Kapoor’s career was built on playing men coping with growing up issues, whether it was Bachna Ae Haseeno, Wake up Sid, Anjaana Anjaani and Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani and Barfi, among other. The three leading men from Dil Chahata Hain and ZNMD, Hrithik in Lakshya or the leading men of Rang De Basanti, all needed a woman as a catalyst to set them on a transformative journey.

3. Rom-com Raj-kumars

Cue the mandolins, guitars and dhols because these are the men who are the personifications of wish fulfilment. In the 90’s Raj and Rahul were urban, upper middle-class men, wore great clothes and had great hair. But by the mid to late 2000’s we had more regular men next door like Ayushmaan Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and even Ranveer Singh join the romantic hero list. Whether one ‘accidentally’ bumped into them on trains, in college or at the workplace, the highlight of these love stories is the ‘came out of nowhere’ element that makes them oh so special. Shah Rukh Khan played this character type to perfection, and others like Shahid in Jab We Met, or Ranveer in Band Bajaa Baraat also made an impression as the romantic heroes we loved.

4. Dysfunctional Deewane

When filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap and Dibanker Banerjee started finding success and the space to make the kind of films they wanted to, a lot of dysfunctional male heroes started finding their way onto our screens. Whether it was Abhay Deol in Dev D and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Vicky Kaushal’s character Vicky Sandhu in Manmarziyan, or Ranbir in Rockstar and Tamasha, troubled male protagonists began finding appreciation for being flawed, real and relatable.

5. Barjatya boys

Sooraj Barjatya is an immensely successful filmmaker, but one who created the most vanilla romantic heroes. Whether it was Salman playing the diabetically sweet Prem in HAHK and Hum Saath Saath Hain who sought women with no professional ambitions, or Prem in Vivaah who romanced his fiancée over glasses of ‘jal’, the Barjatya boys are designed to be dream damaads. Sadly, these men and their families are scarily out of touch with the real world. His only attempt at making a ‘modern’ romance, with Hrithik acting like a manic version of Prem in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon failed miserably and was probably the reason why he went straight back to his comfort zone with Vivaah and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

There truly are all kinds to make the world, and when it comes to finding love, there is no telling who will make your heart skip a beat and for what reasons. Here’s hoping you find the one who is the peas to your potato and have a life filled with more love and less drama. Happy Valentine’s Day!!