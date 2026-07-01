Toxic ‘Ladies and Ladies’ teaser is all about Yash; he’s the only one who gets to speak
Toxic teaser: Despite the film featuring several prominent female characters including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria, the teaser does not give any of them a spoken dialogue.
After multiple delays, Yash’s much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is finally set to hit theatres on August 26. Announcing the release date, the makers unveiled a new teaser that offers glimpses of Yash and the film’s leading ladies while hinting at the dark, stylised world of the action thriller. The nearly two-minute long teaser opens with a ‘warning’ for viewers.
“Kids… stay away. Parents… make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents… make sure your kids’ kids stay away. Great-grandparents… at your own risk.” The teaser then cuts to a brief glimpse of Yash and Kiara Advani lying on a beach, although neither actor is fully revealed. As visuals of Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria flash across different settings, a voiceover says: “Love! Love makes monsters of women. It is a beautiful illusion if one understands the depth of its deception. And yet, here we are fighting for his scraps of devotion.”
Ironically, the scene then shifts to Yash, who rolls up his sleeves and says, “Ladies and ladies, do you want to come one by one or all at once?” What follows is a montage of action sequences featuring Yash and the women, intercut with brief glimpses of his intimate moments with multiple partners, without revealing their identities. The teaser also includes a shot resembling the controversial car intimacy sequence that had sparked online backlash when it was first unveiled months ago.
Watch Toxic teaser here:
The voiceover returns with the line: “But here comes the plot twist, ladies. Don’t forget the predictable spectacle of men and their c**ks!” As the narration continues, Yash is seen taking on multiple women opponents in a questionable action sequence. The teaser concludes with the message: “Intoxicating the world on 26.08.26.”
The teaser’s central narration appears to caution women against toxic relationships and settling for less in love. However, despite the film featuring several prominent female characters, the teaser does not give any of them a spoken dialogue. Instead, Yash remains the only character to deliver an on-screen line, effectively getting the final word.
The teaser has sparked mixed reactions online. While many viewers praised its scale, visuals, and Hollywood-inspired treatment, others criticised what they perceived as its glorification of toxic masculinity.
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One X user wrote, “More cringe stuff. Kiara Advani looks amazing though, even though I doubt her role will have anything beyond being just a regular heroine. The movie seems to think that #Yash having sex with many women is ‘cool’ and ‘edgy’. It’s not. It’s just cringe.”
Another one said, “Ladies teaser mein bhi ladies se jyada yash ko dikha diya. He is the only one who gets to speak while women get 5-10 seconds of screen time. Even thumbnail is yash”
Earlier, speaking to Anupama Chopra about the film’s title, Yash had said, “You have fairy tales for kids; nobody is making fairy tales for grown-ups. I felt it was a very relevant thing today. We go through a lot of confusions, and the word ‘toxic’ has got many layers and is used in so many contexts. All of us are living in toxic situations in so many ways, so I think it was a very relevant title and apt for a film.”
Toxic was initially slated to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19. However, the makers postponed its release, citing the conflict in the Gulf. The film was later rescheduled for June 4 before being delayed once again. It is now finally set to hit theatres on August 26.
Jyothi Jha is an incisive Copy Editor and multi-platform journalist at The Indian Express, where she specializes in high-stakes entertainment reporting and cinematic analysis. With over six years of diverse experience across India’s leading media houses, she brings a rigorous, ethics-first approach to digital storytelling and editorial curation.
Experience & Career
Jyothi’s career is characterized by its breadth and depth across the media landscape. Before joining the editorial team at The Indian Express, she honed her expertise covering the entertainment beat for premier national broadcasters, including NDTV, Republic Media, and TV9. Her professional journey is not limited to digital text; she has a proven track record as an on-air anchor and has successfully managed production teams within the high-pressure segments of Politics and Daily News. This 360-degree view of newsroom operations allows her to navigate the complexities of modern journalism with veteran precision.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Guided by the Orwellian principle that "Journalism is printing what someone else does not want you to do," Jyothi focuses on transparent, accountability-driven reporting. Her core areas of expertise include:
Cinematic Deconstruction: Analyzing the social subtext of mainstream Bollywood and South Indian cinema (e.g., Kantara, Masaan, Dabangg).
Toxic Masculinity & Gender Studies: A vocal critic of regressive tropes in Indian cinema, she often highlights the industry's treatment of women and social progress.
Box Office & Industry Economics: Providing data-backed predictions and analysis of film performance and superstar fee structures.
Exclusive Multimedia Coverage: Conducting deep-dive interviews and long-form features that bridge the gap between archival history and modern pop culture.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Jyothi Jha has established herself as a trusted voice by prioritizing substance over PR-driven narratives. Her background in hard news and political production provides her with a unique lens through which she views the entertainment industry—not merely as gossip, but as a reflection of societal values. Readers rely on her for "Journalism of Courage," knowing her critiques are rooted in a deep respect for the craft and a refusal to settle for superficiality. Her ability to pivot between daily news and specialized entertainment analysis makes her a versatile and authoritative pillar of The Indian Express newsroom.
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