Toxic ‘Ladies and Ladies’ teaser is all about Yash; he’s the only one who gets to speak

After multiple delays, Yash’s much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is finally set to hit theatres on August 26. Announcing the release date, the makers unveiled a new teaser that offers glimpses of Yash and the film’s leading ladies while hinting at the dark, stylised world of the action thriller. The nearly two-minute long teaser opens with a ‘warning’ for viewers.

“Kids… stay away. Parents… make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents… make sure your kids’ kids stay away. Great-grandparents… at your own risk.” The teaser then cuts to a brief glimpse of Yash and Kiara Advani lying on a beach, although neither actor is fully revealed. As visuals of Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria flash across different settings, a voiceover says: “Love! Love makes monsters of women. It is a beautiful illusion if one understands the depth of its deception. And yet, here we are fighting for his scraps of devotion.”

Ironically, the scene then shifts to Yash, who rolls up his sleeves and says, “Ladies and ladies, do you want to come one by one or all at once?” What follows is a montage of action sequences featuring Yash and the women, intercut with brief glimpses of his intimate moments with multiple partners, without revealing their identities. The teaser also includes a shot resembling the controversial car intimacy sequence that had sparked online backlash when it was first unveiled months ago.

Watch Toxic teaser here:

The voiceover returns with the line: “But here comes the plot twist, ladies. Don’t forget the predictable spectacle of men and their c**ks!” As the narration continues, Yash is seen taking on multiple women opponents in a questionable action sequence. The teaser concludes with the message: “Intoxicating the world on 26.08.26.”

The teaser’s central narration appears to caution women against toxic relationships and settling for less in love. However, despite the film featuring several prominent female characters, the teaser does not give any of them a spoken dialogue. Instead, Yash remains the only character to deliver an on-screen line, effectively getting the final word.

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The teaser has sparked mixed reactions online. While many viewers praised its scale, visuals, and Hollywood-inspired treatment, others criticised what they perceived as its glorification of toxic masculinity.

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One X user wrote, “More cringe stuff. Kiara Advani looks amazing though, even though I doubt her role will have anything beyond being just a regular heroine. The movie seems to think that #Yash having sex with many women is ‘cool’ and ‘edgy’. It’s not. It’s just cringe.”

Another one said, “Ladies teaser mein bhi ladies se jyada yash ko dikha diya. He is the only one who gets to speak while women get 5-10 seconds of screen time. Even thumbnail is yash”

Earlier, speaking to Anupama Chopra about the film’s title, Yash had said, “You have fairy tales for kids; nobody is making fairy tales for grown-ups. I felt it was a very relevant thing today. We go through a lot of confusions, and the word ‘toxic’ has got many layers and is used in so many contexts. All of us are living in toxic situations in so many ways, so I think it was a very relevant title and apt for a film.”

Toxic was initially slated to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19. However, the makers postponed its release, citing the conflict in the Gulf. The film was later rescheduled for June 4 before being delayed once again. It is now finally set to hit theatres on August 26.