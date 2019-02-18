Total Dhamaal won’t release in Pakistan

The makers of Total Dhamaal on Monday announced they will not release the multi-starrer comedy in Pakistan. Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise and a sequel to 2011 film Double Dhamaal.

The decision comes just days after a suicide bomber rammed an SUV laden with explosives into a bus in Pulwama, killing 40 CRPF jawans and injuring several others.

In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 18, 2019

Actor Ajay Devgn posted the news on his Twitter account. He wrote, “In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan.”

Total Dhamaal features an all-star ensemble cast. Apart from Devgn, Total Dhamaal stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra and Anil Kapoor.

Indra Kumar, who also directed the first two films, is returning to helm this one as well.

In India, Total Dhamaal will hit theaters this very week on February 22.