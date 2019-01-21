Total Dhamaal trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Total Dhamaal is set to bring back Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit onscreen after many years. That’s not all. The third film in the Dhamaal series also stars Ajay Devgn, apart from Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Jaffrey. The film is directed by Indra Kumar, who has also helmed Dhamaal (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011).
The team of Total Dhamaal has kept the buzz high around the film by sharing behind-the-scenes clicks, movie stills and videos. The makers will launch its trailer today.
Total Dhamaal was previously scheduled to release in December 2018. But owing to its VFX and post-production delay, it got postponed. Total Dhamaal will now arrive on February 22, 2019.
Anil Kapoor on meeting PM Modi
"It was wonderful meeting him. I had been wanting to meet him since he was Gujarat CM. Some meetings are destined. It was very inspirational. I have never seen someone working so hard," says Anil Kapoor.
Indra Kumar on Dhamaal films
"I agree Double Dhamaal was good but not as good as first Dhamaal. So, we have tried our best to not leave you with any complaints," says Indra Kumar.
Everybody loves Indra Kumar, says Ajay Devgn
"The script was so funny. It was my first reason to do the film. And honestly, everybody loves Indra Kumar and his goodwill in the industry is unmatchable," says Ajay Devgn.
Indra Kumar praises Total Dhamaal writers
"Whoever we narrated the script to, they used to say yes. So I would give credit to my writers," says Indra Kumar.
Madhuri Dixit on Total Dhamaal
"When I heard the script, I felt it was so funny. It gave me something different to do so I knew I had to do this film," says Madhuri Dixit.
Indra Kumar laments not working with Sanjay Dutt
"It would have been a lot more fun if Sanjay Dutt had been there but his dates were not available. It left both of us unhappy," says Indra Kumar.
Total Dhamaal trailer: Quick take
Indianexpress.com's Mimansa says, "Total Dhamaal offers a mixed bag of comedy, adventure and a dozen characters. While the makers try to bring in many elements in this wild adventure, it also becomes a disadvantage at several places. It looks like each actor is vying for maximum screen time. With so much action happening, your mind begins to lose track of things."
Total Dhamaal is like a dream project for all of us: Indra Kumar
"This is like a dream project for all of us. Getting all these guys together is not easy but we got them and we thank them. But I would thank Ajay because he got it together," says Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar.
Anil on working with Madhuri again
"We have had a phenomenal association. To be back together is not only professionally great but also emotionally," says Anil Kapoor.
It was wonderful working on Total Dhamaal: Anil Kapoor
"More than anything else, it was wonderful working on this set with Indu ji and everyone else. When the director and the producer are so good, everything else is good. There was no moment in the film which had a hiccup," says Anil Kapoor.
Arshad Warsi on Ajay Devgn
"Ajay Devgn is the quiet, funny one. You never know what is coming your way," says Arshad Warsi.
It is always wonderful working with Anil Kapoor: Madhuri Dixit
"I don't think Anil Kapoor will ever change. He will always be the same. He is one of a kind. It is always wonderful working with him. I have worked with my Raja, Beta team (director Indra Kumar, producer Ashok Thakeria and Anil Kapoor), and so, it's wonderful. The amount I have laughed in between the shots with this team, if the audience laughs even half of it, this film will be a success," says Madhuri Dixit.
Ajay Devgn on Total Dhamaal trailer
Sharing the trailer, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who joins the Dhamaal franchise with Total Dhamaal, wrote on Twitter, "The Wildest Adventure has begun!"
Total Dhamaal trailer: Quick take
Indianexpress.com's Priyanka says, "Such a bad trailer. Too much happening and only one or two jokes manage to make you laugh."
Watch the trailer of Total Dhamaal
Boman Irani teases Total Dhamaal trailer
Boman Irani shared on Twitter, "All queued up for the wildest adventure ever!!! #TotalDhamaal in cinemas on Feb 22nd! @ajaydevgn @AnilKapoor @MadhuriDixit @Riteishd @ArshadWarsi @jaavedjaaferi @iamjohnylever @imsanjaimishra @Indra_kumar_9 @foxstarhindi @adf_productions"
Madhuri Dixit is ready for Total Dhamaal trailer launch
Anil Kapoor teases Total Dhamaal trailer
Anil Kapoor had posted on Twitter, "Yeh safar toh ab bus shuru hone wala hai! Brace yourself #TotalDhamaal trailer out in a few hours. @ADFFilms @Indra_kumar_9 @foxstarhindi @saregamaglobal"