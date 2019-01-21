Total Dhamaal trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Total Dhamaal is set to bring back Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit onscreen after many years. That’s not all. The third film in the Dhamaal series also stars Ajay Devgn, apart from Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Jaffrey. The film is directed by Indra Kumar, who has also helmed Dhamaal (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011).

The team of Total Dhamaal has kept the buzz high around the film by sharing behind-the-scenes clicks, movie stills and videos. The makers will launch its trailer today.

Total Dhamaal was previously scheduled to release in December 2018. But owing to its VFX and post-production delay, it got postponed. Total Dhamaal will now arrive on February 22, 2019.