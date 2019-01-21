Total Dhamaal trailer: Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit feature in a forgettable adventure

A lot is happening in the trailer of Total Dhamaal, but, unfortunately, none of it makes any sense. Not that you are supposed to know the plot right away from the first promo of a movie, but Indra Kumar’s directorial is operating on another plane altogether.

In an era when Bollywood is being hailed for producing content-driven films, Total Dhamaal will probably stand out for wasting talented actors, money and energy on something that doesn’t even look like one of those ‘brainless comedies’ which you can laugh at.

Talking about the Dhamaal franchise at the trailer launch, director Indra Kumar said, “I agree Double Dhamaal was good but not as good as first Dhamaal. So, in Total Dhamaal, we have tried our best to not leave you with any complaints.”

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “And the madness & the craziness of the biggest franchise of laughter continues… #TotalDhamaal is the wildest adventure comedy ever. After Guddu & Jonny, small-time conmen, gets double-crossed of their illegal booty by their own colleague, Daddu starts a mad crazy adventure between Guddu-Jonny & 3 other groups i.e Avinash & Bindu – a bickering couple about to be divorced; Lallan & Jhingur – Fire officers turned offenders & two weird siblings Aditya & Manav after they disagree to distribute the booty equally.”

Total Dhamaal, which also features Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Riteish Deshmukh among others in pivotal roles, will hit the big screen on February 22.