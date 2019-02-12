Toggle Menu
Total Dhamaal song Speaker Phat Jaaye: Anil and Madhuri are the high point of this peppy number

Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise. Its makers released the latest track titled, "Speaker Phat Jaaye" that stars the entire cast, including Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Esha Gupta.

Esha Gupta joins Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in Total Dhamaal’s song “Speaker Phat Jaaye”.

The cast of Total Dhamaal is literally having a lot of ‘dhamaal’ in the new song, “Speaker Phat Jaaye”. The dance number which was released by the makers on Tuesday has all the actors, including Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Jaffrey matching steps. Actor Esha Gupta also joins them in a special appearance.

The peppy track begins with lyrics “O meri Lady Gaga, dil tere peeche bhaaga” and goes onto “Koi aisa song baja, speaker phat jaaye”. Though it brings together the whole ensemble cast, the high point is the chemistry between Madhuri and Anil who are reuniting in Total Dhamaal after 17 years.

Watch | Total Dhamaal song Speaker Phat Jaaye

The song has been written by Kumaar, composed by Gourov-Roshin and sung by Harrdy Sandhu, Abuzar Akhtar, Aditi Singh Sharma and Jonita Gandhi.

This is the third song launched by the makers after the two recreated tracks – “Paisa Yeh Paisa” and “Mungda”.

Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise and a sequel to the 2011 film Double Dhamaal. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film has Arshad, Riteish and Javed reprising their parts with Ajay, Madhuri and Anil being the new additions. It also stars Boman Irani, Sanjai Mishra, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vijay Patkar, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever

Total Dhamaal will release on February 22.

Anil Kapoor on Speaker Phat Jaaye

Sharing the song, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Shor hogaya aur bhi loud kyunki aa gaya hai #SpeakerPhatJaaye. Don’t miss the 3rd song of #TotalDhamaal http://bit.ly/SpeakerPhatJaaye …@ADFFilms @Indra_kumar_9 @saregamaglobal @gourovdasgupta @gourovroshin17 @jonitamusic @HARRDYSANDHU @ADTSinghSharma @AbuzarMusic"

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were last seen in 2000 film Pukar.

