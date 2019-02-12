Total Dhamaal song Speaker Phat Jaaye: Anil and Madhuri are the high point of this peppy number

The cast of Total Dhamaal is literally having a lot of ‘dhamaal’ in the new song, “Speaker Phat Jaaye”. The dance number which was released by the makers on Tuesday has all the actors, including Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Jaffrey matching steps. Actor Esha Gupta also joins them in a special appearance.

Advertising

The peppy track begins with lyrics “O meri Lady Gaga, dil tere peeche bhaaga” and goes onto “Koi aisa song baja, speaker phat jaaye”. Though it brings together the whole ensemble cast, the high point is the chemistry between Madhuri and Anil who are reuniting in Total Dhamaal after 17 years.

Watch | Total Dhamaal song Speaker Phat Jaaye

The song has been written by Kumaar, composed by Gourov-Roshin and sung by Harrdy Sandhu, Abuzar Akhtar, Aditi Singh Sharma and Jonita Gandhi.

This is the third song launched by the makers after the two recreated tracks – “Paisa Yeh Paisa” and “Mungda”.

Advertising

Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise and a sequel to the 2011 film Double Dhamaal. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film has Arshad, Riteish and Javed reprising their parts with Ajay, Madhuri and Anil being the new additions. It also stars Boman Irani, Sanjai Mishra, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vijay Patkar, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever

Total Dhamaal will release on February 22.