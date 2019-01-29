Total Dhamaal song Paisa Paisa: Madhuri, Anil, Ajay and others recreate old classic

The first song from upcoming film Total Dhamaal, “Paisa Paisa”, is out, and it is a star-studded affair. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Sanjay Mishra among others.

“Paisa Paisa” retains the beat of the original (“Paisa Yeh Paisa”), but like many other recreations, the song does not offer anything great that will make you jump up and dance. It probably exists to bring the entire star cast together in a single frame. The new version credits Gourov-Roshin as the composers with lyrics by Kunwar Juneja. The vocals are provided by Dev Negi, Subhro Ganguly & Arpita Chakraborty.

Watch Total Dhamaal song Paisa Paisa here:

“Paisa Paisa” is a recreation of an old Kishore Kumar classic that was featured in the Subhash Ghai re-incarnation drama Karz. The original composition is by Laxmikant-Pyarelal with lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

Anil Kapoor shared the song on Twitter and said, “Ho toh museebat, na ho museebat’ #PaisaYehPaisa our first track from #TotalDhamaal is here”.

Total Dhamaal is the third film of the Dhamaal franchise. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is all set to hit the screens on February 22.