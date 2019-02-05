Total Dhamaal song Mungda: Sonakshi Sinha features in a peppy dance number

Sonakshi Sinha has stepped into the shoes of yesteryear diva Helen in the remixed version of iconic track “Mungda” in upcoming film Total Dhamaal.

“Mungda” might take many on a nostalgia trip since it has used most of the original lyrics. The number has been fused with new age peppy tunes. As compared to the original song’s local bar setting, this one has a modern touch with Sonakshi ditching Helen’s Lavani dance and picking some western moves.

The video also has Ajay Devgn making an appearance. Ajay is the latest addition to the Dhamaal series.

Watch | Mungda song from Total Dhamaal

Talking about the song, Sonakshi shared, “I feel its great that we can re-package these iconic songs and present them to the generation of today! I love being a part of them.”

Commenting on matching the elegance of Helen in the song, Sonakshi said, “Helen aunty’s grace and charm is unmatched and it would be foolish to even try. This is an all-out dance number, with spruced up music and lots of choreography, nothing like the original at all. So we stuck to that.”

She also shared her experience of dancing with Ajay Devgn yet again. “Super fun! I love to pull his leg about how much he hates dancing, and I got to do that a lot here since this was a dance number,” she said.

“Mungda” was released on social media by Akshay Kumar, who shares a great rapport with director Indra Kumar, Ajay and Sonakshi.

Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise. It stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn.

Total Dhamaal is slated to release on February 22.