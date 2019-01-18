Total Dhamaal first poster: Ajay, Madhuri, Anil and others gear up for a wild adventure

The team of Total Dhamaal has kicked off the film’s promotions by releasing its first poster. The Indra Kumar directorial is the sequel to 2011 film Double Dhamaal and the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise. While actors like Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Jaffrey are returning, the high point of the latest comedy is Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn coming onboard.

Advertising

Sharing its poster, Ajay wrote, “Aaj se hoga sirf #TotalDhamaal. Gear up for The Wildest Adventure Ever!! Trailer out on 21st Jan.” Anil too shared the poster. He wrote, “Witness an adventure like never before… This ride will be full of fun, madness and ofcourse #TotalDhamaal.”

Check out the poster of Total Dhamaal here:

Aaj se hoga sirf #TotalDhamaal.

Gear up for The Wildest Adventure Ever!!

Trailer out on 21st Jan. pic.twitter.com/R4S4rOzJIG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 18, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh, who has been a part of the Dhamaal franchise ever since its inception in 2007, tweeted, “Back again with the Dhamaal franchise for the 3rd time.

Back again with @Indra_kumar_9 for the 6th time.

Back again with my partners in crime @ArshadWarsi & @jaavedjaaferi

Happy to be share screen space again with @ajaydevgn – I love him – #TotalDhamaal”

Back again with the Dhamaal franchise for the 3rd time.

Back again with @Indra_kumar_9 for the 6th time.

Back again with my partners in crime @ArshadWarsi & @jaavedjaaferi

Happy to be share screen space again with @ajaydevgn – I love him – #TotalDhamaal — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 18, 2019

Madhuri and Anil had recently wrapped up the shooting and also shared some clicks from the film’s sets. The two shot for a stunt scene involving a car. Here are the stills:

Ajay had revealed the character of Crystal the Monkey in a Twitter post. Crystal was also introduced by Fox Star on its official Twitter handle with the caption, “After starring in Hangover 2, George of the Jungle and Night at the Museum, she is set to make her Bollywood debut with Total Dhamaal! Watch out for Crystal!🐒😉”

Say Hi to Hollywood’s head turner Crystal, debuting soon in Bollywood in #TotalDhamaal. Trailer out soon! pic.twitter.com/CxEvkS0EuH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2019

Previously, we also saw pictures from the film’s sets with the entire ensemble cast together. Here are some pics:

Sonakshi Sinha, who will feature in a special recreated version of the song “Mungda” in Total Dhamaal, had also posted some images on social media.

Honoured and looking forward to recreate the iconic #Mungda with @ajaydevgn. My second song of lovely Helen aunty this year, hope she loves it too!!! Watch out for #TotalDhamaal in cinemas on 7th Dec.! @indra_kumar_9 @foxstarhindi @ADFFilms @ManglMurtiFilms pic.twitter.com/irZQpbaN68 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 19, 2018

The cast of Total Dhamaal have been flooding their social media accounts with several photos and videos from the film’s sets. Here are all the things they have posted for fans so far:

It was great working with you @Riteishd. Every single day on the sets of #TotalDhamaal is such a fun adventure.😁 I’ll miss you! pic.twitter.com/cnO9tAe4fs — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 2, 2018

Worked with each one of them individually and now we all come together for #totaldhamaal…look forward to the fun times pic.twitter.com/dbR9RLBcJU — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 9, 2018

Talking about working with Ajay, Madhuri and Anil, director Indra Kumar had said in a statement, “It was nostalgic as I was teaming up with Ajay, Anil and Madhuri after a long time. There was no trouble getting any of the actors on board because their tracks had them laughing out loud. It took just one narration to get the cast in place. And as a director, I’ve played to everyone’s strengths.”

Furthering on getting Ajay in Total Dhamaal, Kumar shared, “A talented actor like Ajay can be moulded repeatedly in different ways. He has been around for three decades and given us many comedies, but no two films of his have been alike. This film too will present him in a never-seen-before avatar. Without his support, Total Dhamaal, wouldn’t have been made, as he is involved both creatively and financially. He will continue to be a part of this franchise from hereon.”

Advertising

Total Dhamaal also stars Sanjai Mishra, Boman Irani, Esha Gupta, Pitobash Tripathy, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever among others. It releases on February 22.