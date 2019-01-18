Toggle Menu
Total Dhamaal first poster: Ajay, Madhuri, Anil and others gear up for a wild adventurehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/total-dhamaal-poster-madhuri-dixit-anil-kapoor-ajay-devgn-indra-kumar-photos-videos-5544467/

Total Dhamaal first poster: Ajay, Madhuri, Anil and others gear up for a wild adventure

Total Dhamaal is the sequel to 2011 film Double Dhamaal and the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise. Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn have joined the cast of the Indra Kumar directorial.

total dhamaal poster
Total Dhamaal is slated to release on February 22.

The team of Total Dhamaal has kicked off the film’s promotions by releasing its first poster. The Indra Kumar directorial is the sequel to 2011 film Double Dhamaal and the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise. While actors like Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Jaffrey are returning, the high point of the latest comedy is Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn coming onboard.

Sharing its poster, Ajay wrote, “Aaj se hoga sirf #TotalDhamaal. Gear up for The Wildest Adventure Ever!! Trailer out on 21st Jan.” Anil too shared the poster. He wrote, “Witness an adventure like never before… This ride will be full of fun, madness and ofcourse #TotalDhamaal.”

Check out the poster of Total Dhamaal here:

Riteish Deshmukh, who has been a part of the Dhamaal franchise ever since its inception in 2007, tweeted, “Back again with the Dhamaal franchise for the 3rd time.
Back again with @Indra_kumar_9 for the 6th time.
Back again with my partners in crime @ArshadWarsi & @jaavedjaaferi
Happy to be share screen space again with @ajaydevgn – I love him – #TotalDhamaal”

Madhuri and Anil had recently wrapped up the shooting and also shared some clicks from the film’s sets. The two shot for a stunt scene involving a car. Here are the stills:

anil kapoor madhuri dixit in total dhamaal total dhamaal photos anil madhuri madhuri anil kapoor in total dhamaal

Ajay had revealed the character of Crystal the Monkey in a Twitter post. Crystal was also introduced by Fox Star on its official Twitter handle with the caption, “After starring in Hangover 2, George of the Jungle and Night at the Museum, she is set to make her Bollywood debut with Total Dhamaal! Watch out for Crystal!🐒😉”

Previously, we also saw pictures from the film’s sets with the entire ensemble cast together. Here are some pics:

total dhamaal team
The entire cast of Total Dhamaal.
Anil kapoor in madhuri dixit total dhamaal
Aamir Khan had given the first clap for Total Dhamaal.
Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn
Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn on the sets of Total Dhamaal.
total dhamaal stars madhuri dixit and anil kapoor
Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor with Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar.

Sonakshi Sinha, who will feature in a special recreated version of the song “Mungda” in Total Dhamaal, had also posted some images on social media.

The cast of Total Dhamaal have been flooding their social media accounts with several photos and videos from the film’s sets. Here are all the things they have posted for fans so far:

Talking about working with Ajay, Madhuri and Anil, director Indra Kumar had said in a statement, “It was nostalgic as I was teaming up with Ajay, Anil and Madhuri after a long time. There was no trouble getting any of the actors on board because their tracks had them laughing out loud. It took just one narration to get the cast in place. And as a director, I’ve played to everyone’s strengths.”

Furthering on getting Ajay in Total Dhamaal, Kumar shared, “A talented actor like Ajay can be moulded repeatedly in different ways. He has been around for three decades and given us many comedies, but no two films of his have been alike. This film too will present him in a never-seen-before avatar. Without his support, Total Dhamaal, wouldn’t have been made, as he is involved both creatively and financially. He will continue to be a part of this franchise from hereon.”

Total Dhamaal also stars Sanjai Mishra, Boman Irani, Esha Gupta, Pitobash Tripathy, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever among others. It releases on February 22.

