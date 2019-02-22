Total Dhamaal movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey, has hit the screens. The Indra Kumar directorial is the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise that began in 2007. Total Dhamaal is being touted as an adventure comedy that promises laughter, but it is yet to be seen how the film will be perceived by the audience.
The film’s big attraction includes the comeback of the iconic 90s jodi of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The duo has worked in hit films like Tezaab, Beta, Ram Lakhan and Jamai Raja among others. Sonakshi Sinha features in the recreated version of “Mungda” in the film.
After the Pulwama attack, the makers decided to not release Total Dhamaal in Pakistan.
Aftab Shivdasani on Total Dhamaal
"Looking forward to one of my favourite franchises ever with all my favourites @ajaydevgn @AnilKapoor @MadhuriDixit @Riteishd @ArshadWarsi @jaavedjaaferi @Indra_kumar_9 @iamjohnylever #sanjaymishra ! All the best for tomorrow #TotalDhamaal 🤩👏🏼💥." tweeted actor Aftab Shivdasani as he wished good luck to the team of Total Dhamaal.
Total Dhamaal box office prediction
According to film trade analyst Girish Johar, Total Dhamaal will earn Rs 13 crore on Friday. He said, “The film is toplined by stars like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh and these are fantastic names to lure the audience. Also, Indra Kumar is a great director. The trailer has been received well too, so I believe it will have a good start at the ticket counters."
Also read | Total Dhamaal box office collection prediction: Ajay-Anil-Madhuri film to earn Rs 13 crore on Day 1
Filmmaker Indra Kumar on Total Dhamaal
In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Indra Kumar said, "The previous Dhamaal films were funny and we have tried to maintain the same fun element in Total Dhamaal too. Its pace is so fast that you won’t even get time to think. It is a two-hour film with so many stars and so much masala. The film will fly like a wind."
'Offers zabarjast entertainment'
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote about Total Dhamaal on Twitter, "#OneWordReview…#TotalDhamaal: FANTASTIC. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Offers zabarjast entertainment."
Total Dhamaal early review
In her review, Khaleej Times film critic Anita Iyer wrote, "What the film guarantees for two hours is clean entertainment - a film with dialogues that can be seen with your full family sitting next to you. It is paisa-vasool and won't fail to entertain you."
Ashish Chowdhry on Total Dhamaal
Ashish Chowdhry tweeted, "Wishin my #Dhamaal family massive love and humongous luck for #TotalDhamaal 😘 It's gonna be the best of the lot! Big hug @Indra_kumar_9 @ajaydevgn @AnilKapoor @MadhuriDixit @Riteishd @ArshadWarsi @jaavedjaaferi and team!! Missed ya"