Total Dhamaal movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey, has hit the screens. The Indra Kumar directorial is the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise that began in 2007. Total Dhamaal is being touted as an adventure comedy that promises laughter, but it is yet to be seen how the film will be perceived by the audience.

The film’s big attraction includes the comeback of the iconic 90s jodi of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The duo has worked in hit films like Tezaab, Beta, Ram Lakhan and Jamai Raja among others. Sonakshi Sinha features in the recreated version of “Mungda” in the film.

After the Pulwama attack, the makers decided to not release Total Dhamaal in Pakistan.