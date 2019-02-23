Total Dhamaal full movie leaked by Tamilrockers

No movie is sacred as long as the notorious site Tamilrockers is around. After releasing a pirated version of the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy, the website has now uploaded Total Dhamaal.

The Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer was unable to escape the shackles of Tamilrockers. Despite a court order, laws to regulate piracy and tight security measures inside cinema halls, there has been no stopping Tamilrockers.

Not only latest Bollywood releases, but recently released Hollywood flicks and movies of south film industries have found their way to Tamilrockers as well. Be it Rajinikanth’s last release Petta or Thala Ajith’s Viswasam, all the new movies can be found on the site.

New movies that Tamilrockers has been hosting on its site include Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Petta, Viswasam, Gully Boy among others.

Apart from Anil and Madhuri, Total Dhamaal also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh among others in significant parts. The film has opened to mixed reviews from the audience as well as the critics.

Total Dhamaal released on February 22.