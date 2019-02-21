Total Dhamaal has many stars and so much masala: Director Indra Kumar

Ace filmmaker Indra Kumar is back with the third installment in his hit Dhamaal franchise – Total Dhamaal. The comic caper has actors Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey reprising their roles. But the high point of the film is the inclusion of stars like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Indra Kumar said that the trio (Anil, Madhuri and Ajay) almost hijacked the sets of Total Dhamaal. “Just like that, they came inside, invaded us and became one of us. And we didn’t even realise. That was their talent,” the director said with a smile.

Total Dhamaal is being touted as an adventure comedy. But will it also manage to maintain the standard of comedy in Dhamaal films? “The previous Dhamaal films were funny and we have tried to maintain the same fun element in Total Dhamaal too. Its pace is so fast that you won’t even get time to think. It is a two-hour film with so many stars and so much masala. The film will fly like a wind,” Indra said.

Indra Kumar had directed Madhuri and Anil previously in 1992 hit film Beta. Sharing his experience of getting the two talented actors back in a film, he said, “(It was) Like a blessing, as two immensely talented actors were coming together again. And others are also on board. So I felt we struck gold.

“They all improvised which was very good. We all accepted that. So things used to become easy for me with their own additions,” he shared.