Total Dhamaal actor Madhuri Dixit: Anil Kapoor is one of a kind

Madhuri Dixit, who was last seen in the Marathi film Bucket List, will next be seen in upcoming Bollywood comedy Total Dhamaal. The dancing diva will be sharing screen space with former co-star and friend Anil Kapoor after a gap of 19 years. The duo was last seen in Pukar.

Advertising

In fact, thanks to Total Dhamaal, Dixit, Kapoor and director Indra Kumar will be reuniting together after their last hit Beta (1992).

Speaking about Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit said, “I don’t think he will ever change. He will always be the same. He is one of a kind. It is always wonderful working with him. I have worked with my Beta team (director Indra Kumar, producer Ashok Thakeria and Anil) so, it’s wonderful.”

Also read | Anil Kapoor on reuniting with Madhuri Dixit: It is professionally and emotionally great

Stating that she had fun on the sets of the film, the actor said, “The amount I have laughed in between the shots with this team, if the audience laughs even half of it, this film will be a success.”

Advertising

While admitting that reuniting with old friends in the movie was fun, the Total Dhamaal actor said that the primary reason behind giving her nod to the movie was the screenplay. “I heard the script. It is so funny and it gave me something different to do so, I knew I had to do this film,” concluded Madhuri Dixit.