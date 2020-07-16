Sanjay Dutt starrer Torbaaz to release on Netflix

Torbaaz stars Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri. Torbaaz stars Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri.

Torbaaz, featuring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role, will release exclusively on Netflix. Described as an action-thriller, the Girish Malik directorial will feature Dutt in the role of an army officer. The movie also stars Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev, Pransh Chopra and Humayoon Shams Khan.

The film follows the story of a man who transforms the life of a few kids in a refugee camp with the game of cricket.

Sanjay Dutt shared on Twitter, “A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It’s almost time to play.”

A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It’s almost time to play! @NargisFakhri @RahulDevRising #Torbaaz @rahulmittra13 @RajuChadhaWave @malik_girish pic.twitter.com/hJV7BRpFRV — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 16, 2020

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in war drama Panipat in the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali. His other recent films include Prassthanam, Kalank and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Apart from Torbaaz, other films which are releasing on Netflix in the coming weeks include Ludo, Raat Akeli Hai, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bombay Rose, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy, Kaali Khuhi, Serious Men, Class of ’83 and AK Vs AK.

