Top five most tweeted about Hindi movies of 2020: Dil Bechara, Chhapaak and more

Dil Bechara was Sushant Singh Rajput's last film.

Twitter on Tuesday released the most tweeted about Hindi movies of 2020 list. The list includes Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, the period drama Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad and Janhvi Kapoor’s Netflix movie Gunjan Saxena.

Dil Bechara

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial venture Dil Bechara, an adaptation of John Green’s YA novel The Fault in Our Stars, was the most tweeted about Hindi movie of the year. The primary reason behind the trend was the fact that Dil Bechara was Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film which he finished before his death. The actor died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. Dil Bechara also marked the debut of Sanjana Sanghi as a female lead.

Chhapaak

When Deepika Padukone reached the grounds of JNU in January this year to offer her silent support to the students attacked on the campus, the internet was abuzz with both positive and negative reactions. Many labelled this act as a promotional stunt for her then soon-to-be-released film Chhapaak, which was also her first project as a producer. However, there was a certain section of people who applauded her stand and even called her brave. Deepika’s decision to stand with the students did not sit well with quite a few people, and soon the hashtag #BoycottChhapaak began to trend on Twitter. While Chhapaak won critical acclaim upon its release, it failed to draw the crowd to theatres.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s period drama managed to ruffle many feathers upon its release. While the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh filed a petition against the makers for allegedly concealing the actual lineage of Tanaji Malusare in the movie, actor Saif Ali Khan, who portrayed Udaybhan Singh Rathod, called the politics of the film ‘dangerous’ and stated that it doesn’t accurately portray history. Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji was a massive box office success.

Thappad

Anubhav Sinha’s film Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles, sparked debate on misogyny and normalising violence in relationships.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The Netflix biopic on former Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena raised eyebrows upon its release for its depiction of the IAF academy. The Janhvi Kapoor-starrer showed that the IAF operated in a sexist fashion, and this did not go down well with many. A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court for withdrawal of the movie from the streaming service. However, the court refused to stay a ban on Gunjan Saxena in the end.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd