Top Bollywood actress got involved with male model, was blackmailed for money, reveals detective Naman Jain: ‘She was scared for her career’

Detective Naman Jain recently revealed that he handled a case involving a top Bollywood actress and the daughter of an industrialist, who were allegedly blackmailed by male escorts.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 03:59 PM IST
Detective Naman Jain handled a case involving a top Bollywood actress and the daughter of an industrialistDetective Naman Jain handled a case involving a top Bollywood actress and the daughter of an industrialist
Bollywood has had its fair share of controversies, ranging from infidelity and money laundering to the use of illegal substances and incidents of violence. However, very few cases come to light. In a recent interview, detective Naman Jain spoke about handling a case involving a top Bollywood actress and the daughter of an industrialist. He revealed that the two women were blackmailed by male escorts after being involved with them at a bachelorette party in Goa.

During a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Naman shared, “There was a daughter belonging to an industrialist family. Girls organise a bachelorette party, right before getting married. So this girl organised a party in a villa in Goa. In the party, all her friends were very high profile. Among her friends, one of them was her childhood friend, and she is a well known Bollywood celebrity. She also went there and participated.”

The detective mentioned that the Bollywood actress wasn’t aware about the plans but eventually got involved. “This girl had called two male models – they were actually not models, but male escorts. She had organised a dance program and everything. This Bollywood celebrity wasn’t expecting this, she was accidentally there. The matter got hot after the dance and even this Bollywood celebrity got involved. It became an ecstatic environment, alcohol was also going on,” he said.

ALSO READ | Bollywood actor working as an escort, her relationship just for show, reveals detective: ‘Her partner confronted her’

Revealing more details about the female actor, Naman added, “This Bollywood celebrity works a lot, very reputed, comes under the A-lister category. She is in her top game, very well known.” According to him, there were five women and two male escorts present at the gathering.

However, things took a turn for the worse after the women returned home. “Later on, the daughter of that industrialist family got a random call from one of the dancers, asking for the full payment. That person was demanding a huge tip, he was basically blackmailing them. She got scared, she was going to get married and asked that person to not bother her. That man sent a 15-second clip of this girl and that actress getting close to him. He deleted for everyone right after sending it to her.”

That’s when the actress contacted Naman Jain to handle the case, after signing an NDA. “She called and told the Bollywood actress. She also freaked out. They had nowhere to go, they couldn’t reach out to anyone. So, this Bollywood celebrity contacted us through her manager. Before even telling the case to us, we were made to sign an NDA. When I met her, she narrated the entire situation to me. I understood that the man’s jacket had a hidden camera,” he shared.

Story continues below this ad

“It was an ugent matter. This had to be sorted out before the girl’s marriage. They couldn’t go to the police because they require evidence. When we investigated, we found out that these two belonged to an area where cyber crime is very common. We destroyed each and every evidence against them. We used our political contacts and solved the case for these girls,” the detective concluded.

