Top 10 Nora Fatehi songs

Saturday, February 06, 2021
On Nora Fatehi's 29th birthday today, we look at all her popular dance numbers which made her fans put on their dancing shoes.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 6, 2021 11:54:31 am
nora fatehi songsNora Fatehi's latest song Chodd Denge is trending. (Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)

Nora Fatehi has been winning hearts ever since she appeared in Hardy Sandhu’s music video “Naah” in 2017. Her dancing skills have brought her appreciation from the audience and Hindi film industry alike. Last year, she also replaced Malaika Arora on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. Today, the actor-dancer is so popular for her dance moves that she is frequently seen in many dance numbers.

On Nora’s 29th birthday today, we look at all her popular dance numbers which made her fans put on their dancing shoes.

Chhod Denge

Naach Meri Rani

Garmi

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani

O Saki Saki

Kamariya

Dilbar

Lagdi Lahore Di

Pepeta

Naah

Happy birthday Nora Fatehi!

