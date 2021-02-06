Top 10 Nora Fatehi songs

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 6, 2021 11:54:31 am
Nora Fatehi has been winning hearts ever since she appeared in Hardy Sandhu’s music video “Naah” in 2017. Her dancing skills have brought her appreciation from the audience and Hindi film industry alike. Last year, she also replaced Malaika Arora on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. Today, the actor-dancer is so popular for her dance moves that she is frequently seen in many dance numbers.
On Nora’s 29th birthday today, we look at all her popular dance numbers which made her fans put on their dancing shoes.
Chhod Denge
Naach Meri Rani
Garmi
Ek Toh Kum Zindagani
O Saki Saki
Kamariya
Dilbar
Lagdi Lahore Di
Pepeta
Naah
Happy birthday Nora Fatehi!
