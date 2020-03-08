Spotify’s most-streamed female singers in India: Neha Kakkar, Shreya Ghoshal and others

While Neha Kakkar was the most popular female singer on Spotify, Shreya Ghoshal was the runner-up. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram) While Neha Kakkar was the most popular female singer on Spotify, Shreya Ghoshal was the runner-up. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram)

Popular music streaming service Spotify has released a list of top 10 female singers in India on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The time period considered for the list is January 1 to March 1, 2020.

Neha Kakkar has topped the list. Here is the full list.

1. Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar rose to fame with the second season of singing reality show Indian Idol. She entered the music industry with her debut album Neha The Rock Star in which she collaborated with Meet Bros. She entered Bollywood with the movie Blue and has become one of the most sought after singers in the Hindi film industry.

2. Shreya Ghoshal

Like Kakkar, Shreya Ghoshal also gained fame thanks to her win on a reality show — Sa Re Ga Ma. She was then noticed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who gave her first break in his Devdas. She has won four National Film Awards in her career.

3. Asees Kaur

Asees made her Bollywood debut with “Dildara Reprise” from the movie Tamanchey. She is also known for songs like “Ve Maahi” from Kesari, “Makhna” from Drive and so on.

4. Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani is one of the new entrants to Bollywood. Her notable songs include “Tere Mere Reprise” from Chef, “Humsafar Acoustic” from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, “Veere” from Veere Di Wedding among more.

5. Tulsi Kumar

Daughter of Gulshan Kumar, the late founder of T-Series, and Sudesh Kumari, Tulsi Kumar has given her voice to films like Chup Chup Ke, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and Aksar. She has worked with artistes like Guru Randhawa, Himesh Reshammiya, Pritam, Anu Malik among others.

6. Parampara Thakur

Parampara is one half of Indian music composer and lyricist duo Sachet–Parampara. Parampara has also crooned songs in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Kabir Singh, Jabariya Jodi, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Tanhaji, Street Dancer 3D.

7. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez rose to fame first as an actor in Disney Channel TV series Wizards of Waverly Place. She released her first single “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know” in 2008 and first album Stars Dance in 2013. Her latest album Rare was released this year.

8. Billie Eilish

This teen singer has taken the world of music by storm, winning multiple Grammys this year. Billie Eilish debuted in 2015 with “Ocean Eyes”, a single she released on SoundCloud. Her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in 2019. She swept all four general field categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards earlier this year — Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. This made her the first female and youngest singer to do so.

9. Camila Cabello

The Cuban-American singer Camila acquired prominence as a member of the band Fifth Harmony. She began to build her career as a solo artiste with “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, which she sang with Shawn Mendes. She gained international fame with Camila, and its lead single “Havana”. Her “Señorita” from her 2019 album Romance reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

10. Halsey

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, first became known for her parody of Taylor Swift’s song “I Knew You Were Trouble”. She released her first album Badlands in 2015. Her latest album is Manic, released in January this year. The song “Without Me” from the album reached Billboard Hot 100.

