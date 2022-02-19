Toolsidas Junior trailer: Rajiv Kapoor’s last screen appearance is a motivational story

The trailer of Toolsidas Junior is out. The film stars late Rajiv Kapoor in the lead role. The story is placed in Calcutta, 1994. We are introduced to Toolsidas (Rajiv Kapoor) who wants to win a snooker tournament against champion Jimmy Tandon (Dilip Tahhil). Rajiv as Toolsidas wants to show his son Toolsidas Junior that he can become a champion. However, he loses the game. Looking at his heartbroken father, Toolsidas Junior sets a goal for himself to become a snooker champion. And when he struggles to find a mentor, he meets Sanjay Dutt, who plays Mohd Salaam.

Sanjay gives the game a Bollywood twist. In the trailer, we see him referring to the yellow ball as jaundice, brown one as chakalate (chocolate) and blue as totta (parrot). “Jaundice ko Rajinikanth ka punch, Totta ko Mithun ka Disco King aur Kaalia ko Bachchan sahab ka full chamaat,” he tells Toolsidas Junior. However, Toolsidas Junior’s journey to make his father happy and proud is not going to be a simple one. The trailer gives a glimpse of how the story of Toolsidas Junior and his father will leave the audience emotional.

The film, produced by Ashutosh Gowariker and T-series, marks Rajiv Kapoor’s last on-screen outing as an actor. The actor passed away in February 2021.

Earlier in a statement, Ashutosh Gowariker praised Rajiv’s performance in the film. “It was really lovely to work with Rajiv. On the set, he was an absolute professional. And played the part with so much fun, dignity and ease. What an affable person he was. His performance in Toolsidas Junior is going to surprise everyone. Sadly, he won’t be there to enjoy the accolades he was surely going to receive,” he said.

Toolsidas Junior is an inspiring sports drama written and directed by Mridul. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker. The film is set to release on March 4.