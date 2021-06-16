Farhan Akhtar announces new release date of Toofan, to stream on Amazon Prime

Farhan Akhtar has announced the new release date of his upcoming sports drama Toofan. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on May 21 and was postponed due to the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus, will now stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

Announcing the release date, Farhan wrote on Twitter, “With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film ‘Toofaan’ will be releasing on July 16th. #ToofaanOnPrime.”

Earlier in May, Farhan had released a statement where he said he is more focused on helping the community in these testing times and would postpone his film’s release.

“The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic. In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film ‘Toofaan’ until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time,” the statement had read.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan has Farhan playing a national-level boxing player. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. According to the makers, the film “presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life.”