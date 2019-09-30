Toofan first look: Farhan Akhtar packs a punch

Farhan Akhtar on Monday shared the first look of his upcoming sports drama Toofan on his social media accounts. The actor plays a boxer in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial.

Advertising

Sharing the first poster of Toofan on Twitter, Farhan wrote, “Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020!! @excelmovies @ROMPPictures @RakeyshOmMehra @ritesh_sid @mrunal0801 @SirPareshRawal @urfvijaymaurya @ShankarEhsanLoy @Javedakhtarjadu @ZeeMusicCompany #AnjumRajabali #AAfilms”

The poster features Farhan Akhtar as a boxer in action inside the boxing ring. It is clear that the actor has worked extensively on his physique for this role. Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar, Mrunal Thakur, Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Supriya Pathak.

Toofan marks the second collaboration of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

Toofan is scheduled to hit screens sometime next year.

Farhan Akhtar, meanwhile, will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra.