We will start shooting for Toofan in August: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

After Mere Pyare Prime Minister, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will start shooting boxing drama Toofan, starring Farhan Akhtar. The film marks the duo’s second collaboration, after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013).

Advertising

In a media interaction at the ITCH summit in Mumbai on Thursday, the director spoke about Toofan’s progress.

He said, “We will start shooting for Toofan in August. It is a good feeling that after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, we are collaborating again for Toofan. I am very excited about the story. Both of us wanted to work together again, and it is finally happening. The story is by Anjum Rajabali, and the story has excited us. We thought we should start working on it immediately. We have shared a lot of ideas as filmmaking is a collaborative process. And, Javed Akhtar is writing songs for Toofan.”

Later in the day, Farhan Akhtar was asked how excited he is to reunite with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after six years.

Farhan said, “I am equally excited to work with him as we both wanted to work together again after Bhag Milkha Bhaag. We were looking for a script that we would like to work on together, and finally we found something that has excited both of us equally. So, I am totally looking forward to it.”

Advertising

Toofan will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ROMP Entertainment. The film’s announcement was made in January this year.