Toofaan teaser: Farhan Akhtar packs a punch in this sports drama

The teaser of Farhan Akhtar starrer is out and it looks like the sports drama will have some powerful performances. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial also stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Raaz among others.

The teaser of Toofan gives us a glimpse into the protagonist’s journey and his struggles to make it as a successful boxing champion. From what we can see here, Toofan is just another sports drama but if Mehra’s previous films give any indication, this might hide some surprises within. The teaser will force you to think of Gully Boy, but just for a bit, as the colour palette and the setting looks quite similar.

While filming for Toofaan in 2019, Farhan got injured and got a hairline fracture in his hand. The Luck By Chance actor had then shared an image of his fractured hand and wrote on Instagram, “When nature plays Tetris… and yup, that’s my first legit boxing injury… a hairline fracture on the hamate found among the carpal bones of the hand.”

Toofaan is not a biopic but a fictional story written by Anjum Rajabali.

Toofaan marks the second collaboration of Farhan and Rakeysh. The duo previously worked on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and gave the viewers a memorable film. The sports drama was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release but was postponed due to the pandemic. The film will now release on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.