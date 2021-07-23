Tokyo Olympics 2021: ‘Make our country proud,’ say Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan shared videos on their social media accounts. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Twitter and Salman Khan/Twitter)

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are underway from today. Bollywood celebs Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar took to social media to express their support for the Indian sportspersons that are taking part in the Tokyo Olympics.

The stars share videos on their social media accounts. Akshay said in the video, “Tokyo Olympics mein Bharat ke jaanbaz khiladiyon ka hausla ham sabko milkar badhana hai. Mujhe yakeen hai hamari dher saari encouragement aur duaon se hamare khiladi Tokyo Olympics mein hamare desh ka naam roshan karenge (We collectively have to cheer for our Indians braves who are taking part in Tokyo Olympics. I trust our encouragement and prayers will help them make our country proud).”

I join the campaign to support our Indian Olympic team … #Tokyo2020. I accept the challenge given by @KirenRijiju #HumaraVictoryPunch pic.twitter.com/WSvD4KGy8N — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 22, 2021

Akshay was nominated by Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

He also nominated other accounts to do the same. He captioned the video, “Thank you Anurag ji for nominating me. I’m cheering for Team India at #Tokyo2020 Olympics. Are you? I nominate: @KhiladiGroup1 @RanchiAkkians @Akkistaan @RajasthanAkkian @AKFansGroup @TamilAkkians @SILCHAR_AKKIANS @CHENNAIAKKIANS @MumbaiAkkians @VeerAkkians.”#Cheer4India.

Salman said in his video, “Best of our Indian Olympic team, for the Tokyo Olympics. Here’s my victory punch. Cheer for India.”

He wrote beside the video, “I join the campaign to support our Indian Olympic team … #Tokyo2020. I accept the challenge given by @KirenRijiju #HumaraVictoryPunch.”