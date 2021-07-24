Tokyo 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar, Anubhav Sinha laud Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal win

Indian celebs congratulated Mirabai Chanu for her silver medal win. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram, Reuters, and Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

After Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched a silver medal in women’s 49kg category in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, celebrities took to social media to congratulate the sportswoman and celebrate India’s first medal at the 2020 Olympics.

Hailing from Manipur, the 26-year-old is a Padma Shri awardee and was honoured with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2018. She lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to become the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari, who won a bronze in 2000 Sydney Olympics, to win a medal for the country.

Taapsee Pannu quoted a news report about the win on Twitter and wrote, “And we begin !!!!!! Come on India 🙌🏼.”

Raveena Tandon shared on Twitter, “#proudindianwomen.”

Saiyami Kher tweeted, “YESSSSSS Sports medal #MirabaiChanu #Olympics.”

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu shared, “First medal for #teamindia proud moment!! Thank q @mirabai_chanu #silver #Weightlifting more to come!! 🤞🏼.”

Kritika Kamra also celebrated the win by sharing a news report about the win.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “Congratulations, India! Yet again, an Indian Woman brings us international sporting acclaim! #MirabaiChanu wins an #OlympicSilver! Jai Hind!!!”

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan tweeted, “What a win ….congratulations Mirabai chanu.”

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “#MirabaiChanu. Manipur, India. ZINDABAD!!!”

Sunny Deol said, “Great beginning @mirabai_chanu. Congratulations India. #MirabaiChanu #IndiaAtTokyo2020.”

Actor Sophie Choudry tweeted, “Woohoo!! Congratulations #MirabaiChanu 👏🏼👏🏼🇮🇳🇮🇳💪🏼 Stadiums may be empty but a billion people are cheering!!!! Come on #TeamIndia #Olympics #OlympicGames #Tokyo2020.”

Malayalam film actor Tovino Thomas wrote, “India’s First Medal at Tokyo Olympics! 🤩#MirabaiChanu.”

Randeep Hooda shared, “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu for opening our account in the #OlympicGames with your #silver thank you for all your hard work and that competitive spirit 🤗 #Olympics 👏🏽👏🏽.”

Pranitha Subhash wrote, “What an outstanding opening by #MirabaiChanu! First time ever India’s secured a medal on the first day of Tokyo Olympics. A promising start. #Weightlifting #Cheers4India #silver.”