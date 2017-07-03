Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Bakheda still: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar face trouble staying in love? See photo

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar look very much in love, but are they? Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar look very much in love, but are they?

Over the years Bollywood has told us falling in love is the easiest thing to do, but it looks like Akshay Kumar will now be showing us a different story, that keeping that love alive requires real effort and motivation. In a new picture shared by the actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, the two characters seem to be deeply in love, but the captions are contrary to what we see.

“Keshav aur Jaya ki prem kahani mein hua #Bakheda! Stay tuned, #Bakheda coming soon. @ToiletTheFilm @psbhumi,” wrote Akshay Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar also weote, ” Falling in love is easy..staying in love is tough #Bakheda coming soon ❤@akshaykumar.”

While we all hope everything works out well for the couple, we would also like to see what the song has in store for us. From the title of the song “Bakheda” we can assume that the video of this song will not be a hackneyed plot where the hero and the heroine will be dancing to groovy Bollywood tunes just because they are in love.

The trailer of Toilet Ek Prem Katha has already impressed us. The National Award winning superstar chose to tell a story that is based on a social issue. It addressed the problem of open defecation in India, which has been largely prevalent in Indian rural areas.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is also shooting for his upcoming film, Gold in London. He shared the images of his first look from the sets a few days ago. The film’s cast also includes Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal and Vineet Singh.

