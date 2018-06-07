Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha to release in China as Toilet Hero

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has already been screened to an overwhelming response at the Beijing Film Festival in April 2018. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has already been screened to an overwhelming response at the Beijing Film Festival in April 2018.

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment is releasing Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ in China tomorrow, June 8, re-titled as ‘Toilet Hero’ in Mandarin for Chinese audiences. The film is co-produced through Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks’ collaborative banner, Plan C Studios, with Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia.

The release marks Reliance Entertainment’s return to the Chinese market after ‘3 Idiots’.

‘Toilet Hero’ will release in over 4,300 screens across China, reflecting a 50 percent higher screen count compared to its original release in India.

It has already been screened to an overwhelming response at the Beijing Film Festival in April 2018.

Sharing the new film poster on Twitter, Akshay Kumar said, “Delighted that our film Toilet Ek Prem Katha is continuing to break new grounds and is all set to release as “Toilet Hero” across 4300 screens in China on 8th June.”

Delighted that our film #ToiletEkPremKatha is continuing to break new grounds and is all set to release as “Toilet Hero” across 4300 screens in China on 8th June. 电影院见！@psbhumi @ToiletTheFilm @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/HVUHEyf1sk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 6, 2018

Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said: “We are very proud to release ‘Toilet Hero’ in China this week, and expect the film to strike an emotional chord with audiences there, just as the film delighted Indian audiences.”

The film is a socially relevant, satirical comedy in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to improve sanitation conditions in India, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas. Akshay and Bhumi play a newlywed couple, who head for splitsville after both have an argument regarding the absence of a toilet in their house.

Tang Media Partners, a Reliance Entertainment affiliate, are the licensee of the distribution rights in China.

The film will be released by Lianrui Picture, an executive distributor with the China Film Group.

‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ was well appreciated by the critics and the audience making a significant Rs. 134.22 crore on its release in India. It became one of the top grossers of 2017.

In India, “Toilet Ek Prem Katha” was presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment, and co-produced by Cape of Good Films, Friday Filmworks and Abundantia Entertainment.

