Toaster trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra’s penny-pinching adventure gets a dose of humour from Farah Khan, Archana Puran Singh

The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s next film Toaster unveiled the film’s trailer on Saturday. The film shows Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a miser whose life takes an adventurous turn after he steals a toaster that he previously gave as a wedding gift to another couple. Sanya Malhotra plays the role of Rajkummar’s wife in the film.

The trailer establishes Rajkummar’s character from the get-go. He is stingy and has no qualms about it. He is called ‘ek pyaara kanjoos’ in the tagline. But on the insistence of his wife, he gifts a toaster worth Rs 5,500 to a newly married couple. However, the couple gets divorced immediately after the wedding. On hearing this, Rajkummar’s character decides to take his toaster back, which the couple had donated to charity.