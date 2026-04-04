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Toaster trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra’s penny-pinching adventure gets a dose of humour from Farah Khan, Archana Puran Singh
Toaster trailer: Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by Patralekhaa, Toaster stars Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.
The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s next film Toaster unveiled the film’s trailer on Saturday. The film shows Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a miser whose life takes an adventurous turn after he steals a toaster that he previously gave as a wedding gift to another couple. Sanya Malhotra plays the role of Rajkummar’s wife in the film.
The trailer establishes Rajkummar’s character from the get-go. He is stingy and has no qualms about it. He is called ‘ek pyaara kanjoos’ in the tagline. But on the insistence of his wife, he gifts a toaster worth Rs 5,500 to a newly married couple. However, the couple gets divorced immediately after the wedding. On hearing this, Rajkummar’s character decides to take his toaster back, which the couple had donated to charity.
WATCH | Toaster trailer
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This lands him in bizarre circumstances, as a local don is seen looking for the same toaster. Later, Farah Khan is seen using the toaster at an orphanage. Abhishek Banerjee is seen playing a comic role, while other actors like Archana Puran Singh and Seema Pahwa add a fun twist to this tale of a toaster.
Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by Patralekhaa under Kampa Film, the film features a strong supporting cast which includes Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat and Jitendra Joshi. The film is produced by Patralekhaa, who recently welcomed her daughter with husband Rajkummar Rao. The film will premiere on April 15.
Rajkummar Rao’s films have achieved moderate success at the box office. His last theatrical release was Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in 2024, which was an average success at the box office. He then starred in Bhool Chuk Maaf, which was also a moderate success but received mixed reviews. His last film Mallick, in which he plays the role of a don, was a box office flop. Rajkummar last delivered a massive hit in 2024 with Stree 2.