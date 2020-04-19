To fight coronavirus, it is important for us to be united: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar’s appeal comes in the wake of a rise in cases of communal tension and attacks on health professionals in the country. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Javed Akhtar’s appeal comes in the wake of a rise in cases of communal tension and attacks on health professionals in the country. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Noted lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar on Sunday appealed to his fellow citizens to practise brotherhood to be able to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The appeal comes in the wake of a rise in cases of communal tension and attacks on health professionals in the country.

Akhtar’s wife, actor Shabana Azmi posted an over-two minute video clip, in which the Padma Bhushan recipient asks people to not “suspect” each other’s intentions. Azmi captioned the video, writing, “#StopThisNow.”

“The country is undergoing a crisis at this point of time. To fight this crisis called coronavirus, it is important for us to be united. If we will keep suspecting each other or won’t understand each other’s intentions, there will be no unity. Then how will we fight it?” Javed Akhtar begins.

“You must salute these doctors who are endangering their lives to test you. Unless you get tested, you will not know whether you have the disease or not. You can be treated only after that. It’s a matter of stupidity that I have heard people are pelting stones on those doctors. This should not be done,” he said.

The veteran screenwriter goes on to say that it pains him to hear about shops of a particular community being targeted. “On the other hand, I also hear that shops of a community have been shut. Their carts toppled and beaten up. This is not how unity exists. We have to trust each other fully. We all are Indians.”

Javed Akhtar concluded by requesting the country’s Muslims to observe the month of Ramazan, which should begin from April 23, at home, while practising social distancing.

“I especially request all my Muslim brothers that now that Ramzan is coming, please say your prayers but make sure that this doesn’t cause problems to anyone else and also your own people. The prayers that you do in the mosque, you can do them at home. According to you, the house, the ground, this all has been made by Him. Then you can do your prayers anywhere.

“Ensure that your speech, slogans and deeds don’t create any suspicion in the minds of others. And to all the other citizens of the country, I would say please have faith in each other, practise unity, don’t resort to hatred. Only with the help of love and trust, we will be able to fight with the coronavirus,” Javed Akhtar said.

