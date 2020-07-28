TN Minister comes out in support of AR Rahman over Hindi cinema opportunities

SP Velumani expressed regret over AR Rahman’s recent revelation that a “gang” is working against him in the Hindi film industry. (Photo: SP Velumani/Twitter, AR Rahman/Instagram) SP Velumani expressed regret over AR Rahman’s recent revelation that a “gang” is working against him in the Hindi film industry. (Photo: SP Velumani/Twitter, AR Rahman/Instagram)

A senior AIADMK Minister on Tuesday backed Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman on him being allegedly denied work in the Hindi cinema industry because of a “gang” there, asserting the musician was beyond boundaries.

It was a matter of “regret” that Rahman, “who has scaled Himalayan heights” by winning hearts across the world, could not get good films because some persons were spreading rumours about him in the Hindi cinema industry, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani said in a tweet.

Rahman had earlier claimed there is a “gang” in the Hindi film industry that is preventing him from getting work.

His comments came amidst a raging insider versus outsider debate in Bollywood, following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise last month.

“Those acting against our Rahman, who has taken music which has no boundaries beyond borders and brought fame to India, are condemnable. I express my wholehearted support to him,” he said in the Tamil tweet.

During an interview with Radio Mirchi earlier, the Oscar-winning music director was asked the reason for doing less Hindi films.

AR Rahman had said there has been “misunderstanding” between him and filmmakers as some people have been spreading “false rumours” about him in the industry.

However, he had sought to put things behind, when he said “let’s move on” on Sunday, after filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said Rahman’s “problem” was he has won the Oscars, which “is the kiss of death in Bollywood.” “It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle,” Kapur had said on Twitter.

To this, Rahman had replied that “lost money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Let’s move on. We have greater things to do.”

