TMKOC actor says ‘divorced’ Rajasthan Royals cricketer slid into DMs, called her ‘pretty’

Actor Nehal Vadoliya, who was recently seen in a brief role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, has made headlines again. After publicly accusing Gujarati actor Karan Joshi of sending her inappropriate messages on Instagram, she has now alleged that a Rajasthan Royals cricketer slid into her DMs. In a recent interview, Nehal claimed that the divorced cricketer messaged her and called her “hot”, “beautiful,” and “pretty.”

During her appearance on the Suno India Podcast, Nehal was asked if a cricketer had ever messaged her. Her reply instantly grabbed attention, with fans starting a guessing game on social media. “Naam le loon?” she said with a laugh, adding, “Itna known nahi hai, Rajasthan Royals ka hai. Divorce ho chuka hai (He isn’t that known, he is divorced and from Rajasthan Royals).”

When asked about the nature of the messages, Nehal claimed that the cricketer would mostly respond to her Instagram Stories. According to her, he frequently sent messages calling her “hot,” “beautiful,” and “pretty.”

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“Avi message main karungi to wo message karna shuru ho jayega. Mujhe baat hi nahi karni (I won’t message now, otherwise he will start again),” she shared. The actor added that she later blocked the cricketer because she wasn’t interested in talking to him.

As clips from Nehal Vadoliya’s interview began circulating online, social media users quickly started speculating about the identity of the cricketer.

While Nehal did not name the cricketer, many social media users were quick to speculate about his identity. “Shimron Hetmyer? Or Tushar Deshpande?” one user wrote, while another commented, “Chahal was in RR.” A third remarked, “@yuzi_chahal bhai tu hai kya?”

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Chahal recently made headlines following his divorce from wife Dhanashree Verma and subsequent rumours linking him to RJ Mahvash.

Nehal Vadoliya’s allegations against Karan Joshi

Earlier, Nehal Vadoliya was in the news after publicly accusing Gujarati actor Karan Joshi of sending her inappropriate Instagram DMs. She had even posted screenshots and videos showing their conversation. According to her, Joshi alleged that his Instagram account was hacked. She also claimed that some people tried to convince her to delete the social media posts and stay mum.

Less than a week ago, Nehal shared another video questioning Karan’s explanation of his account being hacked. Along with the clip, she wrote, “Know what the real truth was, with proof as well. Now, you decide who was right and who was wrong. Was it really hacked, or was it just a drama to save themselves?”

Disclaimer: This article covers unverified social media speculation and claims regarding a public figure, which have not been independently verified. Readers are advised to view these discussions as informational and entertainment-centric rather than established fact.