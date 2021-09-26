Tisca Chopra’s Instagram account hacked, actor files complaint

Actor-filmmaker Tisca Chopra on Sunday informed her followers that her Instagram account has been hacked and she requested them to not respond to any message they receive from her handle. Tisca first shared the development on Instagram and later, Twitter. Her Instagram account has since been made private.

“Hi… my @instagram account has been hacked… request anyone getting a link from my account to not respond.. the case is with Cyber Crime now… should catch the culprits soon. Meanwhile@do enable two factor authentication in all apps please,” read Tisca’s Twitter handle.

Hi .. my @instagram account has been hacked .. request anyone getting a link from my account to not respond.. the case is with Cyber Crime now .. should catch the culprits soon. Meanwhile@do enable two factor authentication in all apps please 🙏🏼 — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 25, 2021

Tisca Chopra’s note informing fans about her account getting hacked. (Photo: Tisca Chopra/Instagram) Tisca Chopra’s note informing fans about her account getting hacked. (Photo: Tisca Chopra/Instagram)

On Instagram, she posted a note informing about hacking, while describing it in a caption alongside that she was sad she would not be able to interact with her fans directly on the platform.

“You guys must know how much I love interacting with you all here on the gram. I love sharing my life, work and fun content with you. Sadly my account has been hacked, a lot of posts deleted and my account messed with. The lovely peeps at @instagram along with the cyber crime cell assure me that this will be dealt with very fast.. and with strong consequences for the hacker(s),” she wrote.