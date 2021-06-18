Tips Industries and Matchbox Pictures duped in fake vaccination scam

The Mumbai vaccination racket has now affected Bollywood production houses too. Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries Ltd and Sanjay Routre of Matchbox Pictures have shared their experiences of being duped in fake Covid-19 vaccination scam in Mumbai.

Taurani said 356 employees were jabbed at the cost of Rs 1200 per dose plus GST during vaccination drives conducted on May 29 and June 3. However, they are yet to receive the vaccination certificates.

In a statement, Ramesh Taurani said that he was told that they will be receiving vaccination certificates from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. “Yes, we are still waiting for the certificates and when my office people contacted him (Sanjay Gupta from SP Events), he said it will come by June 12. We did vaccination two vaccination drives on 29th May and 3rd June for our staff, our film unit colleagues and workers. We got 356 people vaccinated during these two days, and paid Rs 1200 per dose plus GST. Apart from money, now we are worried what was given to us. Is it genuine Covishield or saline water? Mumbai police is investigating the matter, and we will come to know soon.”

Sanjay Routre of Matchbox Pictures, which has bankrolled Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, told indianexpress.com that his employees too had participated in the vaccination drive arranged by Tips Industries Ltd.

He said, “We are doing a co-production with Tips. In Rameshji’s statement, he has said that they have done two vaccination drives, one on May 29th and then on June 3. So, the 29th one was done with us. We got over 150 people vaccinated through this drive. And the one done on 3rd was at Tips office. So people working on the same film got their vaccines during these two days. It is the same vaccination drive, and a police investigation is going on for the same.”