Tina Ahuja opens up on Govinda-Sunita Ahuja separation rumours: ‘It disturbs me’

Tina Ahuja has finally addressed the persistent rumours surrounding her parents, veteran actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. Speaking candidly in a recent interview, Tina admitted that reports and social media chatter about their relationship do affect her at times.

Govinda’s daughter shared that while she understands that being part of a celebrity family comes with public attention, it can still be difficult to see personal matters become the subject of speculation.

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According to Tina, rumours about her parents’ marriage often create unnecessary concern and confusion.

Tina Ahuja on her Govinda-Sunita separation rumours

Tina Ahuja admitted that the recurring rumours surrounding her parents can be difficult to deal with, particularly when she believes there is no truth to them. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, she reflected on how such speculation has followed her family for years.