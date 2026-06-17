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Tina Ahuja opens up on Govinda-Sunita Ahuja separation rumours: ‘It disturbs me’
Actor Tina Ahuja has spoken about the ongoing rumours surrounding her parents, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, admitting that constant speculation about their marriage can be upsetting for the family.
Tina Ahuja has finally addressed the persistent rumours surrounding her parents, veteran actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. Speaking candidly in a recent interview, Tina admitted that reports and social media chatter about their relationship do affect her at times.
Govinda’s daughter shared that while she understands that being part of a celebrity family comes with public attention, it can still be difficult to see personal matters become the subject of speculation.
According to Tina, rumours about her parents’ marriage often create unnecessary concern and confusion.
Tina Ahuja on her Govinda-Sunita separation rumours
Tina Ahuja admitted that the recurring rumours surrounding her parents can be difficult to deal with, particularly when she believes there is no truth to them. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, she reflected on how such speculation has followed her family for years.
“I’ve been seeing this since my childhood. There were stories. Every decade, they have a new story. Earlier, it used to be magazines. Then it came to the internet, and now it’s come to Instagram and the YouTube world. See, I’m human. Obviously, you get kind of troubled when there’s no truth to it, and when it just feels very exaggerated and dragged,” she said.
She emphasized that every family has its own ups and downs, but not everything that is reported reflects reality. Tina also pointed out that people are quick to form opinions based on headlines without knowing the complete picture.
She added, “Clickbait is taken from somewhere, and another story is created. I’m not some saint who will never get affected. It is disturbing, yes. But then you have to learn to have a thicker skin in this industry or any industry in life. When you know the truth and when you know the foundation, then it’s better not to react or let it affect you or your health.”
Despite the constant scrutiny, Tina said her family remains focused on supporting one another. She added that while the rumours can be disturbing on occasion, she prefers not to let them affect her peace of mind for too long.
Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja were recently seen together charming audiences with their debut appearance on the reality television series Maa Hai Na, streaming on ZEE5. The mother-daughter duo recently made headlines for their emotional bonding and fun banter on the show.
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Govinda and Sunita’s marriage
Govinda and Sunita have been married for decades and are among Bollywood’s most well-known couples. Over the years, their relationship has frequently made headlines, with speculation about their personal lives often surfacing online. However, neither Govinda nor Sunita has given much importance to such reports, choosing instead to maintain their privacy.
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