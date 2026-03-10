Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Tina Ahuja addresses Govinda and Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours: ‘There has been turbulence’
Tina Ahuja talked about the divorce rumours surrounding her parents Govinda and Sunita Ahuja and admitted that the past couple of years have “not been great.”
Sunita Ahuja’s latest vlog posted on Tuesday was taken over by her daughter Tina Ahuja. She gave a surprise to her mother on Women’s Day and also gifted her a solitaire ring. Tina also talked about the divorce rumours surrounding her parents and admitted that the past couple of years have “not been great.”
The vlog started with Tina announcing that she was hijacking Sunita’s vlog to give her a surprise. She said, “Us women do a lot for others and we don’t think about ourselves. So, I thought of doing something special for my woman.” The screen then flashed a report about Govinda and Sunita heading for divorce. Tina spoke about these rumours and said, “Two years have not been great. There has been turbulence.” Tina is then seen getting flowers and a card for her mother in the vlog. For the unversed, earlier Sunita had accused Govinda of having an affair with an actress named Komal. Govinda, however, refuted all these claims.
Tina Ahuja also talked about how she is now learning to buy vegetables and other household essentials as she is living in a different city. “I might get trolled for this. I recently started learning how to buy vegetables like gobhi, aloo and all of that, joh bhi hota hai.”
Tina then went to Sunita with all the gifts. Speaking to her daughter, Sunita said, “Everything must be done in a limit. I have done all my duties but at this point, I have started living for myself and I deserve more than this.” She added, “Now I will live my life king size.”
Sunita also hinted at the prosperity of her kids and said, “Yash and you both have grown up. Sab maldar party hune vale hai (Everyone is going to be wealthy).” Tina said, “Touch wood.” While discussing relationships and keeping the inner child alive, Tina added, “We have to be self reliable. We forget ourselves in someone’s love.” Responding to this, Sunita was seen holding her hands in a namaste gesture.
Tina then gifted a solitaire ring to Sunita. Talking about the same, Sunita said, “Tina has become a brand ambassador of a jewellery design company and this a gift she has given me.” Tina interrupted, “But this is not that brand.” Sunita said, “She has earned money so she has gifted me this. This is another solitaire ring in my collection. Now, Yash is left to gift me this.”
