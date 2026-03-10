Tina Ahuja addresses Govinda and Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours: ‘There has been turbulence’

Sunita Ahuja’s latest vlog posted on Tuesday was taken over by her daughter Tina Ahuja. She gave a surprise to her mother on Women’s Day and also gifted her a solitaire ring. Tina also talked about the divorce rumours surrounding her parents and admitted that the past couple of years have “not been great.”

The vlog started with Tina announcing that she was hijacking Sunita’s vlog to give her a surprise. She said, “Us women do a lot for others and we don’t think about ourselves. So, I thought of doing something special for my woman.” The screen then flashed a report about Govinda and Sunita heading for divorce. Tina spoke about these rumours and said, “Two years have not been great. There has been turbulence.” Tina is then seen getting flowers and a card for her mother in the vlog. For the unversed, earlier Sunita had accused Govinda of having an affair with an actress named Komal. Govinda, however, refuted all these claims.