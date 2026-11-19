The TIME100 Next India list is out, and several prominent names from the Indian entertainment industry have featured in the latest edition. Actors, filmmakers, singers, and musicians from across the country have been recognised here. Among those featured are Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu, Jitendra Kumar, Vedang Raina, Triptii Dimri, Dulquer Salmaan, Sai Pallavi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nayanthara, Ishaan Khatter, Ali Fazal, Aryan Khan, Masaba Gupta, Pa Ranjith, Anirudh Ravichander and Diljit Dosanjh.

Their names were accompanied by a write-up penned by a media personality who has been a part of their success.

Alia Bhatt: SS Rajamouli, who directed her in RRR, praised Alia’s dedication to her craft, her willingness to take on challenging roles and her ability to represent Indian cinema on global platforms.