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The TIME100 Next India list is out, and several prominent names from the Indian entertainment industry have featured in the latest edition. Actors, filmmakers, singers, and musicians from across the country have been recognised here. Among those featured are Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu, Jitendra Kumar, Vedang Raina, Triptii Dimri, Dulquer Salmaan, Sai Pallavi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nayanthara, Ishaan Khatter, Ali Fazal, Aryan Khan, Masaba Gupta, Pa Ranjith, Anirudh Ravichander and Diljit Dosanjh.
Their names were accompanied by a write-up penned by a media personality who has been a part of their success.
Alia Bhatt: SS Rajamouli, who directed her in RRR, praised Alia’s dedication to her craft, her willingness to take on challenging roles and her ability to represent Indian cinema on global platforms.
Vicky Kaushal: His Raazi co-actor, Alia Bhatt called Vicky a generous and grounded actor who has remained warm, humble and unchanged despite becoming one of the country’s biggest stars.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Manoj Bajpayee admired Samantha’s professionalism, determination and conviction in carving her own space in an industry largely dominated by men.
Aryan Khan: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj admired Aryan’s quirky humour, self-awareness and distinctive creative voice, praising his ability to bring a contemporary spin to Bollywood’s tradition of entertainment.
Jitendra Kumar: Neena Gupta lauded Jitendra’s understated acting, his sincerity in playing Sachiv Ji in Panchayat and his ability to create an intimate connection with audiences.
Taapsee Pannu: Anubhav Sinha, who has associated with Taapsee Pannu in three films, praised her creative choices, her thoughtful preparation and her ability to bring authenticity to her performances.
Vedang Raina: His Main Vaapas Aaunga director, Imtiaz Ali, described Vedang as authentic, meticulous and hardworking, praising his dedication to understanding his characters and their cultural nuances.
Triptii Dimri: Mozez Singh praised Triptii’s ability to portray vulnerability, complexity and contrasting emotions, calling her a champion of nuance.
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Dulquer Salmaan: Anil Kapoor admired Dulquer for balancing his illustrious legacy with his own ambitions, making thoughtful choices as an actor and producer.
Ali Fazal: Film critic and journalist, Anupama Chopra highlighted Ali’s versatility, his growing international footprint, his commitment to independent cinema and his ability to balance an eclectic career.
Sai Pallavi: Director and screenwriter, Gautham Ramachandran called Sai one of the finest actors in the subcontinent, praising her dedication, meticulous preparation and instinct for strengthening her characters.
Parvathy Thiruvothu: Richa Chadha celebrated Parvathy’s courage as an actor and activist, highlighting her performances and advocacy for safer, more equitable workplaces in cinema.
Masaba Gupta: Journalist Gayatri Rangachari Shah praised Masaba’s ability to excel across fashion, acting, beauty and design, while championing inclusivity and challenging conventional beauty standards.
Anirudh Ravichander: Allu Arjun called Anirudh a musical genius and cultural phenomenon whose compositions and background scores have elevated films across languages and taken Tamil music to new heights.
Ishaan Khatter: Producer Rangita Pritish Nandy praised Ishaan’s discipline, sincerity, dedication to his craft and ability to make even fantastical characters feel relatable and human.
Faheem Abdullah: AR Rahman admired Saiyaara and Dhurandhar singer Faheem’s emotional depth and musical instinct, describing him as a voice that beautifully carries Kashmir’s cultural identity to newer audiences.
Nayanthara: Director and screenwriter, Vishnu Varadhan praised Nayanthara’s conviction, versatility and ability to make characters her own, calling her a director’s actor who continues to push boundaries.
Diljit Dosanjh: Fashion designer Prabal Gurung celebrated Diljit for taking Punjabi music and culture to global stages without compromising his identity, inspiring a generation to embrace their roots.
Sania Mirza: Farah Khan admired Sania’s determination, resilience and ability to carry her success lightly while continuing to contribute to tennis and inspire young women in the male-dominated sport.
Apart from the above names, the list also includes singers and musicians Prateek Kuhad, Jasleen Royal, rapper Arivu, rapper Saniya MQ and tabla maestro Ishaan Ghosh, along with filmmakers Payal Kapadia, Anuparna Roy and Theja Rio, actors Kani Kusruti and Ipshita Chakraborty Singh.