Time to Dance trailer: Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi-starrer seems too run-of-the-mill

A trailer for Time To Dance is out. A Stanley D’Costa directorial, the film stars Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi. Isabelle, Katrina’s younger sister, debuts in Bollywood with this movie. Stanley D’Costa, a choreographer-turned-director, also debuts as a director.

Lizelle D’Souza, the wife of filmmaker-choreographer, has produced Time to Dance. The film looks ideal for dance lovers. And that’s it. Though it is unfair to judge just by the trailer, there seems to be little substance in Time to Dance,

It does not seem to have any distinguishing factor from what we have seen before. Well, except for “1st time ballroom and Latin dancing in Indian cinema’ as the trailer helpfully informs us. To be honest, if you loved recent Bollywood dance movies like ABCD series, this should be right up your alley.

Those who need more depth in the script and well-drawn characters that are not cardboard cut-outs, perhaps look elsewhere. The plot seems simple enough. Kaif’s character gets injured and her partner ditches her since she is unable to dance. There is likely a huge competition in the offing. Pancholi offers his hand as the dance partner and they will likely end up winning.

Rajpal Yadav is here to be the comic relief. The film is written by Deepak Dwivedi.

Waluscha De Sousa, Saqib Saleem and Rajpal Yadav also star in Time To Dance.

Time to Dance releases on March 12.