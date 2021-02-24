Time to Dance teaser: Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Panchali are dazzling dance partners

Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif-starrer Time To Dance teaser is out, offering a sneak-peek into the dreamy dance sequences featuring the pair. Time to Dance marks Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle’s acting debut. Two days ago, the makers unveiled the film’s first look along with its release date, March 12. The 30-second teaser begins with Sooraj walking with a suitcase in a foreign location, suggesting his character is moving to a new place.

The clip then introduces Isabelle in different dance postures. What follows is the pair taking to the stage and performing dance forms like Latin and Ballroom. The teaser claims that Time to Dance is the first Indian film to show Latin and Ballroom dancing prominently.

Time to Dance marks choreographer-turned-director Stanley Menino D’Costa’s debut. He has also penned the film. Renowned choreographer-director Remo D’souza’s wife Lizelle has produced Time to Dance. The film’s trailer will be released on Thursday. Besides Time to Dance, which was reportedly completed in 2018 itself, Isabelle has two projects in her kitty.

She will be seen in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, which also stars Pulkit Samrat. Earlier this year, the model-turned-actor shared a picture on Instagram to announce the project. Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is said to be a social entertainer with an underlying message of social harmony.

Last year, Katrina had revealed about Isabelle’s project with Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma titled Kwatha. The film was scheduled for a 2020 release but due to the coronavirus-induced pandemic, Kwatha was postponed. The makers have not shared any update on it yet.