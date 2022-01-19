Tillotama Shome is ‘not sorry’ about flaunting her armpit hair, reacts to troll who called it ‘disgusting’

Actor Tillotama Shome on Wednesday posted a picture of herself, flaunting armpit hair, along with a note saying that she isn’t going to be “apologetic” about it. The actor took to her official Instagram account wearing a tank-top with the word “unapologetic” printed on it.

Tillotama’s cation read, “I do say Sorry a lot. Worst is when I apologise in anticipation of someone’s apology, as if it’s a Hello. I am sorry if I did something good because I could have done it better. The visceral ones of course, slip out of your mouth in silence. The t shirt is a reminder to use it less and mean it more. (Oh and about body hair, yeah not sorry about it. I wear it as I like it. Its not a statement. I also wax. I also don’t.) Good day!”

Several celebrities lauded Tillotama for her unfiltered post. Actors Rytasha Rathore and Eesha Rebba sent her love, while Archana Puran Singh commented, “Your post is most unapologetic @tillotamashome KUDOS girl. Love love lovvvvve it !More power to you.”

She also responded strongly to some Instagram users who commented about her underarms. A user wrote, “Sorry but it looking disgusting.” To this Tillotama responded, “Be and let others Be. Good day to you.” When another user commented, “Love your armpits hair and surely it smells the best. Thanks,” Tillotama laughed and said, “hahaha not always.”

Tillotama Shome was last seen onscreen in Netflix film Sir, for which she won the Filmfare Critics Best Actress award. The Rohena Gera movie is a tender romance between a widowed domestic help, Ratna (Tillotama Shome), and her employer, Ashwin (Vivek Gomber), who returns to India from the US after breaking off his engagement.

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Monsoon Wedding (2001) completed two decades in the industry last year. Speaking about her long journey from Alice of Monsoon Wedding to to Ratna in Sir, Tillotama earlier told PTI, “Alice was a completely different exploration and Monsoon Wedding was my first film. The character had a sense of magic realism about her. Ratna’s world is not about that. It is a film about a woman who has dreams, a great sense of self, is extremely dynamic and sure of what she wants and is not fazed by the difficulties in her life.”