Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber starrer Sir to release in theatres on November 13

Sir stars Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber. (Photo: Tillotama Shome/Instagram)

Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber starrer Sir is set to have a theatrical release on November 13. The Rohena Vera directorial is set in Mumbai and explores a love story in the midst of class differences.

Tillotama took to her social media platforms to share the development. She wrote, “It is releasing. Sir the film welcomes you back to cinemas with all safety precautions. Releasing on 13th November 2020.

In Sir, Tillotama Shome plays the house help to Gomber’s character. The two share a bond that is beyond their professional relationship, but society won’t let them act on their desires and thus, begins the conflict.

Sir premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2018 and was critically appreciated. It was scheduled to release in March this year, but was pushed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.