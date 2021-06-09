Tiku Talsania’s life beyond the arc lights: Biking, adventure sports and more

At the age of 67, Tiku Talsania is making the most of his life. The actor, who has entertained the audience for several decades, is into biking and adventure.

A peek into the Waqt Humara Hai actor’s Instagram profile will surely put millennials to shame. His latest post shows him on his “old Thunderbird”. In a picture shared in December, Tiku is posing for a picture while on a breakfast ride to Ahura. The picture shows him wearing a stylish jacket, and the bike is surely a beauty.

Not just bike riding, Tiku Talsania is up for any sort of adventure. An old video shows the actor trying the world’s longest and highest zipline. He has also tried paragliding at India’s highest paragliding spot – Bir Billing. While sharing the post, he wrote, “forever young” and “one off my bucket list.”

Tiku Talsania was last seen on SAB TV’s sitcom Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo. His last silver screen outing was the 2017 release Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.

Dinesh Hingoo, Tiku Talsania, Kader Khan and Bindu in Rang. (Photo: Express Archive) Dinesh Hingoo, Tiku Talsania, Kader Khan and Bindu in Rang. (Photo: Express Archive)

Tiku Talsania and Jatin Kanakia in Maal Hai To Taal Hai. (Photo: Express Archive) Tiku Talsania and Jatin Kanakia in Maal Hai To Taal Hai. (Photo: Express Archive)

Sarita Joshi and Tiku Talsania in Sakha Saliyata. (Photo: Express Archive) Sarita Joshi and Tiku Talsania in Sakha Saliyata. (Photo: Express Archive)

A still from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. (Photo: Express Archive) A still from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. (Photo: Express Archive)

On the family front, his daughter Shikha Talsania has appeared in several films, the latest being Coolie No.1.

In an interview, Shikha tagged her father Tiku Talsania as a star. “He had his journey and I’m very proud of him.” When asked if he helped her to realise her Bollywood dream, the actor said, “We were very clear from the beginning that you have to create your own way. My growing up was very regular. I would never hide or tell people (about my father). Who goes and says all that? I’ve always been like that.”

“After giving my last paper in my third year, I went back home and said I think I want to act, but I’m not too sure. They (my parents) had a very real conversation, something I needed at that point of time. They said you’ve seen it is not the most stable thing ever, and as much as you want to get into it, why don’t you explore other options as well. And if it comes along the way and you still want to work at it, then work at it. And I did explore my options,” she told indianexpress.com in an earlier interview.