Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster series has well-developed characters: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia today said well-developed characters and a good story are the backbones of the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise. Addressing a press conference, he said the bad writing was hurting the drama genre.

“The drama genre has suffered because the writing is not good these days. But Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster series has it,” Dhulia told reporters. “You will get well-developed characters who cannot be described as simple in this film. You will get to listen to good language in these films. We have maintained all these things in our films,” he added.

The director is back with the third part — Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 — of the popular franchise. In the threequel, Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill have once again reprised their respective role from the franchise. Sanjay Dutt has taken the mantle of playing a gangster in the third part. Actors Randeep Hooda and Irrfan Khan had played gangsters in the previous films.

Dutt said his role of playing the gangster was different from what he had played in his some others films. “I have never played such a character. This is different from the one you saw in Vaastav or Kaante. This gangster is an educated person who lives far away from his family,” Dutt said.

“I am happy that Tigmanshu thought of me for this role,” he added.

Unlike the predecessors, the threequel is more glamorous, which the director said was important for the story.

“The story has become bigger. The characters of Biwi and Saheb have matured. Even the haveli you saw in previous films has improved. The class has improved,” Dhulia said.

“This is not a period film. It is the story of 2018. If we look around ourselves, everything has improved. The characters from Delhi and Gorakhpur are all the same. You will find malls in both the cities. The visual arena of India is becoming common. This is what we have shown in the film,” he added.

Shergill said despite the glamour, the soul of the film is still intact.

“The scale has become bigger but the soul of the franchise is still intact. You will get the same feeling and flavour from this one as well,” the actor said.

The film, which also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role, releases on July 37.

