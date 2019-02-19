Toggle Menu
https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/tigmanshu-dhulia-milan-talkies-march-15-5590988/

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies to release on March 15

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Milan Talkies is a love story set in the time when single screen theaters were still prominent in Indian towns.

Milan Talkies stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath
Milan Talkies stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath.

Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial Milan Talkies is all set to hit the screens on March 15. The film, which is a love story set in Uttar Pradesh, stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

Talking about the project, Ali Fazal said in a statement, “What really hit my heart was the fact that this boy works at a projection room that is the hub of communication to the outside world in a small city like Allahabad and yet he is unable to communicate his love to his girlfriend. It is a story revolving around them in the period when the single screen where making the big shift to the multiplex. It is an unconventional love story.”

“Milan Talkies is very close to my heart. It is a beautiful desi romantic love story set in Uttar Pradesh. Ali and Shraddha have done a brilliant job. I am really looking forward to showing the film to the audience. I hope they like it,” Tigmanshu Dhulia noted.

Apart from Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath, Milan Talkies also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Reecha Sinha and Sikander Kher.

